'Where Art Thou?' The World's Loneliest Frog, 'Romeo,' Just Found His Juliet
This may not be your average Shakespearean play, but the world's loneliest frog Romeo just found his Juliet.
This may not be your average Shakespearean play, but the world's loneliest frog Romeo just found his Juliet.
Ever find dating difficult? This frog spent the last ten years all alone in an aquarium before he found his mate.
Romeo, a Sehuencas water frog was captured ten years ago and spent this past decade in Bolivia's Cochabamba Natural History Museum alone, making unanswered mating calls. Worried that he may be the last of his species, staff biologists had for long been trying to find him a mate.
However, the attempts remained futile. The worried authorities even resorted to making a a Match.com profile for the lovelorn frog on Valentine's day last year.
However, much like all great love stories, Romeo's took a long time coming. And almost as a reward for this long wait, scientists have found more of his kind. During a recent expedition to a Bolivian cloud forest, Global Wildlife Conservation and the Museo de Historia Alcide d'Orbigny rediscovered the Sehuencas water frog and rescued five – three males and two females – to bring into a conservation breeding program. One of them has been christened 'Juliet.'
However, to prevent a tragic Shakespearean ending to the amphibian Romeo and Juliet, (spoiler: the literary duo die in the end,) the frogs have temporarily been kept apart.
The freshly rescued frogs are still being kept in quarantine, to get them adjusted to their new home, and to test them for chytridiomycosis, an infectious disease that has claimed a large number of the wild amphibian lives.
Romeo and Juliet may not have gone on whatever the frog-equivalent of a 'first date' is yet, but Romeo is excited.
Romeo who has his own Twitter account, where he's already posting news about finding his Juliet, has turned into a veritable star overnight.
The frogs have displayed contrasting personalities so far. “Romeo is really calm and relaxed and doesn’t move a whole lot,” said Camacho Badini, "Juliet," she added, is “really energetic, she swims a lot and she eats a lot and sometimes she tries to escape.”
Meanwhile, the rest of the world was busy hoping the hapless Romeo may finally have found true love.
Or, at least, some were.
While this may not improve the situation with your Tinder matches, it is a reassuring thought that maybe there is love out there for all of us, no matter how long it takes. The bard must be smiling in his grave.
Now that they've found my love, starting to get really nervous...have I still got it?! #sweatingnuptialpads #dating #Match4Romeo
— Romeo the World's Loneliest Frog (no longer!) (@romeothefrog) January 16, 2019
Drum roll.....here she is! My sweet Juliet. #exceededexpectations #luckyfrog #Match4Romeo #Julietthefrog pic.twitter.com/sStJ70x7d4 — Romeo the World's Loneliest Frog (no longer!) (@romeothefrog) January 15, 2019
"The world's loneliest frog finds love" is exactly the kind of news I needed to hear today
— OolongEarlGrey (@OolongEarlGrey) January 16, 2019
Everyone deserves a happy ending.. 💖
— Suzanne Horton (@suzhorton) January 16, 2019
— Vice Prime (@VicePrimeUSA) January 17, 2019
If this frog can find love after a decade, things are looking up in 2019. 💫 #whereismyboyfriend
— Sonal Saha (@uffhhyehladki) January 16, 2019
OBVIOUSLY Romeo was going to find mates because *THEY DIDN'T NAME HIM GEORGE*https://t.co/36uqozMn9f
— Erin Ross (@ErinEARoss) January 16, 2019
when the media thinks you're the world’s loneliest frog but you just had the best 10 years of your life #singlenotsorry https://t.co/pN9871TrDk
— Tinder (@Tinder) January 16, 2019
this frog found more love than me
— 《paolo》 (@poaloops) January 16, 2019
Do y’all know how Romeo and Juliet ends though
— Zach Prusak (@ZachPrusak) January 16, 2019
