Where Did the Asteroid That Killed Dinosaurs Come From?

Some 66 million years ago, North America was a paradise for dinosaurs. Then one day, an asteroid about 10 kilometres in diameter came to Earth, hitting the southern portion of North America, near what is now Mexico. Other than making a dent in Earth’s surface, known as Chicxulub crater, the impact produced energy equivalent to being bombed by several million nuclear weapons. It wreaked havoc and molten rocks were thrown out in the sky. They returned causing a rain of fire accompanied by gigantic firestorms and tsunami waves. The event wiped out three-fourths of the plant and animal life of our planet, including dinosaurs.

Now, researchers at the Southwest Research Institute in Texas, United States, have figured out where the asteroid came from. According to the team of researchers, the asteroid came from the main asteroid belt’s outer half region. The asteroid belt is a belt-like region in our solar system in which asteroids — space rocks not large enough to be a planet — orbit around the sun. The main asteroid belt lies between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

To zero in on the source of the asteroid that hit the Earth, scientists tried to look for where asteroids similar to the impactor could be found. The researchers combined known observations of asteroids with computer models of asteroid evolution. They realised that the models did not provide a satisfactory result. Then, they also combined a computer model that could tell how asteroids escaped the main asteroid belt. When scientists ran the models for the evolution of asteroids in the outer region of the belt for millions of years, they found that asteroids about 9.6 kilometres, a size similar to that of the impactor, hit the Earth more often than previously thought, by at least 10 times.

According to the scientists, the findings are intriguing for two reasons. First, because the outer belt has a large number of asteroids similar to the impactor. Second, “the team’s simulations can, for the first time, reproduce the orbits of large asteroids on the verge of approaching Earth,” said Simone Marchi, one of the authors of the study in a statement. The research was published on July 15 in Icarus.

