'Where is Money Heist?' Impatient Fans Have Only One Question for Netflix on Sept 3

Money Heist Season 1 Part 1 is set to drop today on Netflix, and ever since the clock struck 12 am, people have been demanding to get their hands on it. Fans of the series are nothing if not eager and enthusiastic. It was barely an hour or two into September 3rd when Twitter began to be flooded with people asking “Where is Money Heist season 5?" People flocked to the microblogging platform, sharing memes and even tagging the official Twitter handle of Netflix, inquiring on the whereabouts of the new episodes.

Guys where is Money Heist ? @netflix— CosmicKitten (@___AudreyRose) September 3, 2021

Hi Netflix, it is 00:00. Where is Money Heist? — MK ♥️🖤🤍💚 (@MishyKay___) September 2, 2021

now where is money heist season 5 ???— anisa ! (@dreamsfavorite) September 3, 2021

If you, too, have been wondering the same, look no further. Money Heist Season 5’s first bank of episodes or ‘Volume 1’ drops in today at 12:30 IST and fans can barely control their anticipation at all. The last season’s major cliffhanger ending had the show’s devout fanbase mourning the loss of the worldwide favourite character of Nairobi who was murdered by Gandia (Jose Manuel Poga) in Season 4 finale. Now fans are ready for the Dali-mask wearing thieves to grace our screen for one last time.

The hype is very real in India, too, with Desi fans taking the anticipation a notch higher. Netflix India whipped up something special not long ago, with the wildly popular title track of the show, Bella Ciao. The iconic song earned a reputation over time and its popularity is a well-known fact. An Indian version of the track has been unveiled. Titled Jaldi Aao, the funky recreation is composed by Nucleya. The anticipation anthem is a celebration of everything Money Heist. It captures the fondness of fans for every character in the series. The recreated version also perfectly embodied and highlighted the viewers’ emotions. Dedicated to the show’s enthusiasts, the music video features Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Shruti Haasan and Hardik Pandya. The stars are seen grooving to the track and also recreating key plot points and memorable characters from the show. In fact, there’s even been a ‘Netflix and Chill’ holiday announced for today by a Jaipur-based firm called Verve Logic, for its employees to binge on the show.

