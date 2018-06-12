GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Where Is Singapore?' Americans Are Desperately Trying to Locate Their President Donald Trump

"Who is the President of North Korea?" "How Tall is he?"

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2018, 3:34 PM IST
The world may have been following Trump and King Jong-Un’s meeting with close scrutiny and theorizing – but Google Analytics reveal that many are just trying to improve their Geography lessons.

“Where is Singapore” is a search term that spiked in the last 24 hours after US President Donald Trump visited Singapore for an exclusive summit with reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

info 1

The spike may be normal if one would assume people want to find out more about the Summit, like where it is held.

info2


Some are even interested in the height of the leaders. The bizarre questions include-- "How tall is Trump?" "How tall is the President of North Korea?"
info3


A few more related search terms that pop-up when you Google the above questions hint that people are less interested in the outcome of the summit - and more interested in knowing about other things.

And while locating where the summit is held may seem like a fair question – some even have questions like-- “Is Singapore its own country?” Uh oh!

info4


This, while people on Twitter are speculating on the outcomes:
















Google Search tells us how their informed opinions may not be all that informed.

info5


