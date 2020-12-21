'Where it All Started': NASA Celebrates Wright Brothers on 117th Anniversary of First Successful Flight

The Wright Brothers had revolutionized the spectrum of aviation, thereby leading technology to work on successful flight, not only in the air but also in outer space. Recently, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) celebrated the anniversary of the first successful flight engineered by the Wright Brothers.

Taking to their social media handles, NASA paid tribute to the adventure streak in the brothers, Wilbur and Orville Wright, and their vision of leading a craft in the air. The caption read, “Where it all started 117 years ago!” The post also explained the satellite view of Kitty Hawk in North Carolina's barrier islands where the Wright Brothers had conducted their flight experiments.

The post added that after multiple tries through the course of three years, the brothers managed to complete the “first powered flight of a heavier-than-air aircraft known as the Wright Flyer” on December 17, 1903. The post shared on December 20 strived to celebrate the success of the flight that “paved the way for transformation in the aviation industry”.

Giving more information into the preliminary aircraft, NASA said the flight had lasted only for 12 seconds. Traveling about 120 feet and reaching a top speed of 6.8 miles per hour, the flier had created history and inspired humanity to aim for the stars, moon and the entire universe. The space agency also said that the picture was captured for NASA Earth Observatory by Joshua Stevens, using Landsat 8 data from the US Geological Survey.

According to NASA, the brothers had undergone several attempts at Kitty Hawks before tasting success. They had returned to the islands in September of 1903 with a new powered aircraft. This flight was similar to their craft built in 1902 but came with a longer 40 foot wing span. Along with that, there was a six foot cord, five feet distance between the wings and twin rudders and canard elevators. The craft also had twin counter-rotating pusher propellers, which were connected by bicycle chains to a 12 horsepower motor.

The plane had an interesting mapping as the pilot would have to lie beside the motor on the lower wing as there was no scope for comfort and sophistication in the primary flight designs. The combined weight of the pilot and the motor also had to be factored in and it was a “little over seven hundred pounds”. Finally on December 17, they managed to make four successful flights. This success came after almost five years of solving a ton of problems and complications.