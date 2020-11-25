Where Next? Anand Mahindra’s Viral Post will Help you 'Calculate' Where to Travel

The travel industry across the globe has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. The governments across the world have been issuing COVID-19 -related guidelines in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Majority of the people have been staying at home for the same reason. Various health organisations including the WHO have stated that the only prevention against COVID-19 is by avoiding exposure.

Even in such trying times business tycoon Anand Mahindra has managed to keep the spirits of people high. In the recent post on Twitter, he has shared a graphic which comprises a fun game. The catch in the game however, is that whatever number you choose your final answer will be number ‘9’. The option against the number ‘9’ reads ‘Stay at home’.

The game is titled as ‘Calculate your next travel destination’. This is a mathematical game in which one has to choose a digit between 1 to 9. After that the chosen digit needs to be multiplied by 3 and the result needs to be added by 3. The number you get after this must be multiplied by three again. Now, the digits of the resulting number need to be added. You will get a single digit now. The destination that you will be travelling to is the digit that you have gotten. You will only be getting ‘9’ as the result and that option is ‘stay at home’. There are 1 to 15 numbers in the list. Here is the list of places that is mentioned:

1. New Zealand

2. Mexico

3. Canada

4. India

5. South Korea

6. Japan

7. Vietnam

8. Cambodia

9. Stay at Home

10. England

11. Brazil

12. Indonesia

13. Thailand

14. Spain

15. Singapore

Captioning the most the top businessman wrote "Brutal! But accurate…". It is clear that his idea behind sharing the post is to urge more and more people to stay at home.

One person, who appreciated the math behind the puzzle, wrote, “Works on one of the beauties of mathematics that any number when multiplied by 9, yields a number, sum of whose digits will be 9. However, Forget this spoiler and just follow what the game says :) Good for health !”

One user wrote, “That's bad news for Club Mahindra Holidays”. Replying to the tweet Anand said, “I see Club M as ‘home’”.

So, where are you going next? (wink)