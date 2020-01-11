"Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high

Where knowledge is free."

~ Gitanjali 35.

On January 10 at "Fire Drill Fridays", a weekly protest organised by actor Jane Fonda against climate change, veteran actor Martin Sheen recited a well known poem by poet Rabindranath Tagore. According to reports, 147 people were arrested at the protest, which included Sheen and Joaquin Phoenix. Those arrested were charged with obstructing, crowding and incommoding.

In videos that have gone viral, Sheen can be seen taking the stage from Fonda and starts his speech by saying “Clearly, the world will be saved by women. Thank god they outnumber us men." He then recites an Irish parable, which is quite relevant to the circumstances.

Sheen then continues to say that the onus is on human beings to stand up for what they believe in and “lift up the nation to that point where the heart is without fear, and the head is held high.”

This takes us back to Tagore's famous poem, "Where The Mind is Without Fear", a verse from his Gitanjali. The poem, which translates to "Chitto Jetha Bhoyshunno" in Bengali, was written by Tagore in 1910 before India's independence. The poem essentially speaks of the poet's vision of a new, awakened and improved nation - a poem which gives voice to his revolutionary spirit.

Sheen, however, does not cite Tagore as the source when he recites the poem. Nevertheless, social media users are swelling with pride, with several saying that this is proof of Tagore's relevance even today.

What a different yet powerful rendering of Tagore's poem that we all know by heart. Thank you Martin Sheen! https://t.co/ov03kiNKAE — g.arunima (@anuarunima1) January 11, 2020

Tagore became more relevant today https://t.co/wDpP6Rp12h — Shyam Bohare (@bohare_shyam) January 11, 2020

And that is how Tagore lives on and will continue to live on for generations ... #GurudevRabindranathTagore #KobiGuru https://t.co/Zc4Ccaiu30 — Nayanima Basu (@NayanimaBasu) January 11, 2020

Martin Sheen channelling Rabindranath Tagore is a sight to behold. #India https://t.co/smiZGMEJPt — Malav Parekh (@Malavtweets) January 11, 2020

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost it's way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit. Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever widening thought and action. In to that heaven of freedom, my father, LET MY COUNTRY AWAKE! #Tagore #Poetry_Planet #peace . https://t.co/AvzYb032FW — Sanjay Bishnoi (@sanjaybishnoi07) January 11, 2020

Indeed, it must be saved by women! Martin Sheen on fighting the good fight, and heeding Tagore’s words https://t.co/tOHuiVFYt7 — Mini Kapoor (@mini_kapoor) January 11, 2020

