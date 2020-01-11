Take the pledge to vote

'Where the Mind is Without Fear': Martin Sheen Recites Rabindranath Tagore's Poem Before Getting Arrested at Protest

Sheen then continues to say that the onus is on human beings to stand up for what they believe in and “lift up the nation to that point where the heart is without fear, and the head is held high.”

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
"Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high

Where knowledge is free."

~ Gitanjali 35. 

On January 10 at "Fire Drill Fridays", a weekly protest organised by actor Jane Fonda against climate change, veteran actor Martin Sheen recited a well known poem by poet Rabindranath Tagore. According to reports, 147 people were arrested at the protest, which included Sheen and Joaquin Phoenix. Those arrested were charged with obstructing, crowding and incommoding.

In videos that have gone viral, Sheen can be seen taking the stage from Fonda and starts his speech by saying “Clearly, the world will be saved by women. Thank god they outnumber us men." He then recites an Irish parable, which is quite relevant to the circumstances.

Sheen then continues to say that the onus is on human beings to stand up for what they believe in and “lift up the nation to that point where the heart is without fear, and the head is held high.”

This takes us back to Tagore's famous poem, "Where The Mind is Without Fear", a verse from his Gitanjali. The poem, which translates to "Chitto Jetha Bhoyshunno" in Bengali, was written by Tagore in 1910 before India's independence. The poem essentially speaks of the poet's vision of a new, awakened and improved nation - a poem which gives voice to his revolutionary spirit.

Sheen, however, does not cite Tagore as the source when he recites the poem. Nevertheless, social media users are swelling with pride, with several saying that this is proof of Tagore's relevance even today.

