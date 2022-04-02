Where We Grow up Can Affect Our Navigational Skills, Finds Study

A team of researchers has devised a study that suggests that people’s spatial navigation ability is influenced by the area where they grow up. In a study published in Nature, the researchers have demonstrated how people who grow up in areas with complex layouts and topography have a better sense of direction in adulthood. The research contains evidence that shows that people with their origin in suburban and countryside areas are better at figuring out directions while those who are brought up in gridded and organised cities have a stunted ability in orienting themselves. In addition, the variation in geography has also been reflected in the results as the correlation that the study highlights is better in countries like the United States, Canada, and Saudi Arabia, and is less strong in countries like India, France, and Vietnam.

To come to the results, the team studied 4 lakh participants from 38 countries and used a video game called Sea Hero Quest. The video game was originally developed to study Alzheimer’s disease. In the game, a player is required to drive in a virtual city that offers differing patterns and layouts.

The researchers found that participants that have their origin in urban environments were slightly better at navigating the game. “Growing up somewhere with a more complex layout of roads or paths might help with navigational skills as it requires keeping track of direction when you are more likely to be making multiple turns at different angles while you might need to remember more streets and landmarks for each journey,” said Antoine Coutrot, lead author of the study, in a press release.

The study contributes to the ongoing developments in the betterment of people with Alzheimer’s disease. It is because deficits in spatial navigation are a symptom of the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. The data collected from the study is expected to contribute to concocting better disease monitoring tools for diagnostics.

