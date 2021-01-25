'Finding Bernie': New Version of British Puzzle 'Finding Wally' Wants You to Spot His Viral Meme

US Politician Bernie Sanders has clearly become one of the most viral memes of this new year as his Grumpy Chic meme keeps getting better and better. The 79-year-old Senator from Vermont became the subject of the meme and more recently a part of the Twitter game where the users had to spot his meme picture. The game was inspired by the classic British series of children's puzzle books called Where’s Wally which was created by English illustrator Martin Handford. In the tweet, there is a picture of an animated beach that is overly crowded and also has the iconic Bernie Sanders photograph hidden somewhere inside.

The tweet was shared by a user on Sunday who asked her followers to find Bernie. The post has garnered over 151.1k likes and has engaged several users who are equally interested in playing the game.

Read the post here and give ‘finding Bernie’ a try.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Find Bernie and yes he is there and don’t ruin it for other people lol <a href="https://t.co/vrOQ8Y4K5y">pic.twitter.com/vrOQ8Y4K5y</a></p>— ✨🍄 Erica 🍄✨ (@floppy_llama) <a href="https://twitter.com/floppy_llama/status/1353070473186222081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Netizens were quick to react to the game and many even went on to find two Waldos and one Bernie.

Bernie left a lasting impression with his very practical choice of clothing for the US Presidential inauguration ceremony on January 20. The Vermont Senator caught netizens attention with his brown winter jacket made by Burton snowboards and classic mittens that provided all the warmth that was needed on the cold Washington morning. The warm mittens worn by Bernie were made by a Vermont elementary school teacher who has a side business of making mittens out of recycled wool. Some users pointed out that Bernie was wearing the same jacket that he wore in one of his other pictures that also went on to become a meme back when he was running for Presidential nomination in 2020. In the previous meme, Bernie was asking his followers for funding of his political campaign where he said, "I am once again asking for your financial support.”

Since last week his photograph has been turned into numerous memes. Most recently he appeared next to actor Deepika Padukone in her latest Instagram and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Being a socialist Democrat leader, Bernie’s campaign team utilised the opportunity to sell T-shirts and sweatshirts with the Grumpy Chic picture. The proceeds from the product went to Vermont Centre for Independent Living’s Meals on Wheels service that provides food to Vermont citizens who are under the age of 60 with chronic conditions or disabilities.