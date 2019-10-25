Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'Where's Beti Bachao Now': Outrage on Social Media After Gopal Kanda's Kingmaker Claim in Haryana

Twitterati pointed out the irony of a rape accused emerging kingmaker for a party that started the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Where's Beti Bachao Now': Outrage on Social Media After Gopal Kanda's Kingmaker Claim in Haryana
MLAs Gopal Kanda and Ranjeet Singh on their way to Delhi.

New Delhi: Sirsa MLA and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) leader Gopal Kanda has pledged support to the BJP a day after election results threw up a hung verdict in the state. But even before Kanda formally announced support for the saffron party, Twitterati pointed out the irony of a rape accused emerging kingmaker for a party that started the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

Kanda, a former minister and an influential politician in Haryana, defeated his nearest rival Gokul Setia, an Independent, by a slender margin of 602 votes from Sirsa.

He had hit the headlines in 2012 when an air hostess with his airline company killed herself and left a suicide note accusing the politician of harassment. Kanda was arrested on charges of rape, abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation. Within a few months, the woman’s mother also killed herself and blamed her suicide on Kanda. In March 2014, Kanda was granted bail and unsuccessfully fought the general elections.

Kanda is still on trial for the air hostess’ suicide. He is the lone MLA from his party, the HLP, but claims to command the loyalty of five Independent MLAs. The BJP won 40 seats in the 90-seat Assembly and is six short of majority.

Reports that the BJP had deputed an MP to escort Kanda to Delhi for talks triggered a flurry of tweets, with Congress leaders accusing the party of “hypocrisy”.

Twitterati also raised concerns over a rape accused getting to play kingmaker in a state with severely skewed sex ratio and alarming rates of crime against women.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram