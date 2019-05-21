Take the pledge to vote

»
2-min read

Where's Black Widow? Fans Are Trying to Find Scarlett Johansson In Avengers:Endgame Photo

Black Widow played by Scarlett Johansson, plays one of the major roles in Endgame, where she sacrifices herself for one of the soul stones. Perhaps, the most important role one would argue. So why is she missing from this picture?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 21, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
Image Credits: Twitter.
Avengers: Endgame may be over, but the craze around it doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.

One of the most enthralling moments of Avengers: Endgame was when all the female superheroes come together to ensure Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) safely gets the gauntlet out of the reach of Thanos. The all-female heroes assembled towards near the end of the film and saw the likes of Captain Marvel, Gamora, Shuri, Wasp and Scarlet Witch, among others, asserting women power.

In a recent behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Avengers Endgame, we can see all the female superheroes gathered in one shot.




See something amiss in this picture? That's right. There's one major female superhero missing: Black Widow.

Black Widow played by Scarlett Johansson, plays one of the major roles in Endgame, where she sacrifices herself for one of the soul stones. Perhaps, the most important role one would argue. So why is she missing from this picture?

Her absence didn't go unnoticed by fans.




























Several fans pointed out that it could be because this photo was taken after she had already made the sacrifice and was in the soul stone.











Fans even attempted to fix Marvel's 'mistake.'







facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

