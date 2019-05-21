Where's Black Widow? Fans Are Trying to Find Scarlett Johansson In Avengers:Endgame Photo
Black Widow played by Scarlett Johansson, plays one of the major roles in Endgame, where she sacrifices herself for one of the soul stones. Perhaps, the most important role one would argue. So why is she missing from this picture?
Image Credits: Twitter.
One of the most enthralling moments of Avengers: Endgame was when all the female superheroes come together to ensure Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) safely gets the gauntlet out of the reach of Thanos. The all-female heroes assembled towards near the end of the film and saw the likes of Captain Marvel, Gamora, Shuri, Wasp and Scarlet Witch, among others, asserting women power.
In a recent behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Avengers Endgame, we can see all the female superheroes gathered in one shot.
💪 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/KC3W7CbZB6— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 17, 2019
See something amiss in this picture? That's right. There's one major female superhero missing: Black Widow.
Her absence didn't go unnoticed by fans.
DISRESPECTING YOUR FIRST FEMALE AVENGER AND SUPERHERO, BUT WHAT ELSE IS NEW pic.twitter.com/2UcxLLZvwm— Kira Figs (@KiraFigs) May 17, 2019
SCARLETT JOHANSSON DESERVED TO BE IN THIS PIC. https://t.co/FDhYYvQuSk pic.twitter.com/yLO09doSnf— romanoff (@goshromanoff) May 17, 2019
No Scarlett Johansson pic.twitter.com/VckIJ9084L— ya boi ᱬ saw ENDGAME x4 (@NotEvenEpic) May 17, 2019
SCARLETT JOHANSSON DESERVED TO BE IN THIS PHOTO— romanoff (@goshromanoff) May 17, 2019
The disrespect. #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/sNEjqU76Xd— ⧗ ingrid dorothy ⧗ (@evansson_) May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019
YOU HAVE THE GUTS TO KILL THE FIRST WOMAN AVENGER AND THEN MAKE A POWER GIRL SCENE... natasha deserved to be there !!! pic.twitter.com/x2Xg7TWMca— julia ४ big clown energy (@mrvelbitch) May 17, 2019
Several fans pointed out that it could be because this photo was taken after she had already made the sacrifice and was in the soul stone.
Natasha proudly seeing this from the the soul stone: pic.twitter.com/sErByJyp5h— Viúva maior vingadora (@vengerswidow) May 17, 2019
How is that disrespect? She wasn't in that scene. She sacrificed herself to literally save half the universe.— Adam (@mycroft16) May 17, 2019
this scene was certainly a tribute to her, among other things. They knew we’d all be thinking of her. She walked so the rest could run, they knew that.— Mitchell Black (@mitch_black4012) May 18, 2019
Fans even attempted to fix Marvel's 'mistake.'
I fixed it #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Nd2Vhb859J— ᴄʜʟᴏᴇ | justice for nat ⧗ x5 (@HILLROMANOFF) May 17, 2019
Fixed w bad quality haha pic.twitter.com/K0zyBr4ecc— Sophie Richards (@sophie0348) May 17, 2019
