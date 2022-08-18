Where's Blue Tick to Edit Button, Twitter India's 'Aur Batao' Opens Floodgates to Requests

“Aur batao.” A common phrase used by desis to either break long pauses over phone calls or simply ask “what’s up?” to their pals was used by Twitter India’s admin to break the ice on a rather uneventful Wednesday. “Aur batao,” the official account of the bluebird app tweeted away. And as always, the janta was ready to take up the task and let everyone know what they were exactly up to at the moment.

And the conversation began- one that would remind you of your interaction with family and friends.

pehle aap — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) August 17, 2022

bann gaye — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) August 17, 2022

sab sahi, aap batao — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) August 17, 2022

replies "kuch nahi auntie, sab badiya" — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) August 17, 2022

A tweet by Twitter and not a single mention of the edit button? Not possible.

Aap batao edit button Kab aaraha — SanghiDentico,️ (@priyathedentico) August 17, 2022

कुछ नही ब्रो Edit का ऑप्शन ला दो बस ट्विटर पर — Sagar Kumar “Sudarshan News” (@KumaarSaagar) August 17, 2022

And some humble requests from users to verify their accounts with a blue tick. Even Irfan saab, ex-host of Rajya Sabha TV’s show ‘Guftagoo,’ didn’t shy away from asking.

Batana kya hai. Blue tick de nahin rahe ho. Bus tarikh pe tarikh, tarikh pe tarikh.@verified — Irfan (@irfaniyat) August 17, 2022

Mujhe blue tick kab milegi☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/rzBxKHaPn3 — αкαηgѕнα #SidHearts❤️(No Dm ) (@Sid_Ki_Akku) August 17, 2022

Aur kya hi kahein,

Account verify karo mera. — Jagrati Gupta (@JagratiGupta3) August 17, 2022

The tweet also elicited an extremely specific request.

Please suspend my wife's account.

I can't even flirt here. — XAVIER LORD WILLY (@Xavier9kg) August 17, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier last month, Tesla Chief Elon Musk announced that he would drop the $44 billion deal of buying Twitter. The decision was made after the microblogging site refused to provide him with concrete data on fake accounts or bots. Amid all this chaos, Tweeple left no chance to roast the billionaire. Musk has been receiving a lot of criticism since he made his decision. “BREAKING NEWS: Rather than get sued by Twitter, Elon Musk has decided to leave earth, colonize Mars, and start his new Social Media empire there. It’s going to be called “Martyr,” wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few tweets:

