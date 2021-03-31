Where's Looie? Minor League Baseball Team on 'Lookout' for Mascot That Was Stolen from Park

Police are asking “Where’s Looie?" after a minor league baseball team in Tennessee reported its team mascot was stolen from its ballpark.

The Chattanooga Lookouts told authorities that the costume of its mascot Looie was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Chattanooga police. The Lookouts said hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment were also stolen.”

Looie’s head looks like a big red baseball cap, with a black brim for a nose. Police are asking the public for any tips on the costume’s whereabouts, saying callers can remain anonymous. People have been encouraged to call the cops with any tips if they have.

The Lookouts kick off their season at home on May 4.

Team mascots often cause mayhem on and off the field.

In May 2007, reading mascot Kingsley — a giant British lion who wears the club’s blue and white hooped shirt — was sent off by the referee in a Premier League match against Newcastle United because he was confusing him.

“I can see where the referee was getting confused, you know he does look like so many of my players," manager Steve Coppell told Sky Sports with a grin.

The mascot’s dismissal from the side of the pitch before halftime did not appear to hurt the team’s luck as they still won 1-0.

It was unclear whether he would miss the next match through suspension.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)