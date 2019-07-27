Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police

A woman in the United States was arrested after she wore stolen dentures to a meeting with her probation officer.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s office received a complaint from a woman on July 22 that a woman named Joann Childers had stolen her dentures and was reportedly seen wearing them.

It didn’t take police long to solve the case as that same morning a deputy had spoken to a probation officer who had met with Joann.

The officer “stated that Joann had worn teeth to her probation meeting that clearly were not hers and that she believed they may be the stolen teeth,” the Jennings County Sheriff’s wrote on their Facebook page.

Two days later, the officer investigating the case was able to locate Joann and spot the stolen dentures “in plain view” at the woman’s home.

The dentures even had the victim’s name written on them.

“They will be facing charges of theft and the dentures have been recovered,” according to the post which has since gone collected thousands of likes, shares and comments.

Several netizens were left in splits due to quirky hashtags such as #wheresmyteeth #youcantmakethisup the police department used alongside pictures of the dentures recovered from the woman’s house.

“This is the funniest s**t I have ever read in my life! And I thought I had the best stories...” one comment read.