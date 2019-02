Where's New Zealand? IKEA Issues Apology after Customers Notice Country Missing From World Map

What's the deal #IKEA with forgetting an entire country off the world maps you are selling? #NewZealand exists!!!! — Tiberius'sHuman (@DemHyenas) February 7, 2019

The irony is that Ikea will soon be opening one of their stores here. — Timothy Eldon (@TimothyEldon) February 7, 2019

How well do you know the world? Would you be able to name every country on a map of world? Or easier - would you be able to just spot if a country was missing from the world map?Turns out, New Zealand is often left off world maps. Really. There's an entire subreddit called /rMapsWithoutNZ dedicated to it, which finds how maps of the world often have the country left out.IKEA appears to be the latest offended. The Swedish multinational group that designs sells ready-to-assemble furniture, in a world map seemed to miss New Zealand out.The 'BJORKSTA' world map which sells for 30 USD or 2,136 INR fails to show New Zealand. A user who spotted it, posted it on the subreddit with the caption, "Ikea's map game is not on point."Instead of New Zealand, there's a blank space where the country should be. As the image garnered traction, the people started pointing out something that makes the situation a little more of a big goof up: IKEA is currently in the midst of opening its first store in the country - having announced last month that Auckland would soon see the iconic yellow and blue building.Ikea has since then admitted its error and apologized , and is making sure this particular world map is phased out of stores.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.