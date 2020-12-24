Where's Santa? Google's Tracker is Back Helping You Locate Him Across the Globe

Ahead of Christmas, Google and the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) continue with their tradition of tracking Santa Claus around the globe as he delivers gifts.

The Google Santa tracker shows the journey of Santa Claus as he prepares his sleigh with his reindeers Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, Rudolph, and Olive. This year Google has come up with some fun games like Santa Selfie and Snowball Storm along with an animation video that can be viewed by kids as they await their Christmas gifts.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic, the loading icon prepared by Google has Santa and his wife wearing a purple face mask as well. On the Google Santa tracker, we can see how elves are working round-the-clock to complete the list of gifts that were demanded by the kids around the world. Santa seemed a bit lazy in the cold North Pole but Mrs Santa and penguins along with some elves helped him get ready and hop onto the sleigh to start his journey.

Before Google came up with the Santa tracker in 2004, NORAD had been running the traditional game since 1955. The Santa tracking tradition started when a child in the US saw a newspaper advertisement which mentioned that kids should call Santa and accidentally called the unlisted phone number of the Continental Air Defense (CONAD) Operations Center. Since then NORAD tracks the journey of Santa and mentions its location on Christmas Eve, to millions of children around the world.

On NORAD’s Santa tracker website, children can track Santa. They can also use NORAD’s Santa tracking application which is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free. On its website, one can find Santa’s village where there are different games to play, Christmas songs to listen to, Christmas movies to watch and holiday traditions that can be learned. One can even chat with the NORAD’s radar to get some other information. The website is available in eight languages which include English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Portuguese and will use its new, Santa-tracking app and its social media channels to post updates throughout the evening.

At the bottom of NORAD’s Santa tracker webpage, there is a countdown for those interested to know Santa’s location on December 24 as he flies around the world.