Where's the Dry Fruits? Indian Netizens are Filling the Wait for Their 'Diwali Bonus' With Memes

It's almost festive season in India, but the pandemic doesn't make it seem all the festive. A three-month lockdown, and the "new normal" that the world adjust to after that has put thousands in India out of jobs and forced to be on pay-cut salaries.

After the central government announcement earlier this month, with state governments adding onto it about a festive bonus for employees with the aim to boost economic activity, private sector employees felt a little cheater.

Some Netizens of private companies took to social media to make memes about their never-ending wait to get a bonus, and it turning out to be a box of dry fruits after all anticipation.

(Don't get us wrong, everyone loves dry fruits. But every single year?)

Here's some of the best memes we found on the wait which appears to be stretching like waiting for Godot to arrive.

Employees - Diwali bonus ke bare mai kya socha hai sor?Le their boss - pic.twitter.com/uqsi0ME0I8 — Rohan Sharma (@memerlaunda1) November 10, 2020

*government employees looking for Diwali bonus* pic.twitter.com/32gHxysAcG — sandytweets (@meme_lawer01) November 10, 2020

Me waiting for Diwali Bonus pic.twitter.com/DeqS4ozet2 — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) November 9, 2020

Different apps promoting themselves by saying "Es diwali sabko bonus milega" Me , who haven't get anything from my firm :- pic.twitter.com/XiQnKclOfd — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) November 8, 2020

why am I not getting a Diwali bonus bhai, movies ne itna hype up kara tha — Ka-rat // Anam Supremacy (@luxurykaranism) November 8, 2020

Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are among some of the states that have promised to give a bonus to its employee ahead of Diwali later this month.

Nirmala Sitharaman has earlier announced reintroduction of festival advance of Rs 10,000 for central government employees which will be given to them in a pre-paid Rupay Card.

The charges of issuance of card will be borne by the government. The money so received by employees cannot be withdrawn in cash. It has to be spent using digital means. This festival advance is available to all employees of central government, including the ones who are non-gazetted.

This will be an interest-free advance and need to be repaid in 10 instalments. State governments have the option of offering festival advance on the lines of festival advance offered by central governments. Festival advance of Rs 4,500 was available for employees in non-gazetted officers and below ranks as per sixth pay commission.