'Where's the Helmet?': Delhi Couple's Filmy Kissing Stunt on Bike Leaves Netizens Unimpressed

Aashiqui wala thumbs up pee liya hoga, tufaani kar raha hai!! — Md Abul Kalam Azad (@kalamtweets) May 3, 2019

Driving without helmets and changing lanes without indicator. इतना तो अभी भी कर सकते हैं. — Akash Deep (@ads883) May 2, 2019

Just to clarify, I am fine with PDA it's just that car is a safer option. — Anil (@AnilkpThakur) May 3, 2019

Sir, thanks for posting this. This is dangerous and potentially fatal,not only for riders but also for others.

I hope you chased, caught and arrested the young couple and charged them with appropriate sections.@dtptraffic — Bharati (@DrSunilBharati) May 3, 2019

They should be punished. Putting others as well as their lives in danger. — Pardeep Chaudhary (@goldy8581) May 3, 2019

A video has gone viral on social media which shows a young couple engaging in extreme PDA on a moving bike in Delhi. Let us remind you, this was during peak office hours.The video was captured near the Kriti Garden and Rajouri Nagar crossing by another commuter, who shared the video on Twitter. Ever since, the video has been widely shared on social media. In the video, the man is driving the bike with his bag slung across his shoulder. The girl, who appears to be sitting on the fuel tank, has her legs wrapped around the rider and is seen kissing him.Need we remind you of the dangers associated with stunts like these?Neither the boy nor the girl were wearing helmets; moreover, as seen in the video, they can be seen cutting lanes and speeding away. The video was also shared by a cop from Delhi, HGS Dhaliwal. He captioned the video, "Need for new sections for #MV Act violations!! #Rajouri garden crossing."This is how Twitterati reacted to it:Jokes apart, guys, such stunts are way too dangerous. Please understand that you're putting lives of others at risk too.