Where's the Kitten? Woman Loses Her Mind to Find Her Kitten Hiding in a Christmas Tree

As Christmas approaches many people would be busy putting up and decorating the Christmas tree at home. One Christmas tree photo is gaining quite the traction as the task is to find a hidden white kitten!

The animal in question here happens to have snowy white fur, which provided it the perfect camouflage in the white-themed Christmas tree in a family home in Liverpool, Britain. The owner looking for the furry feline eventually found her hiding in the Christmas tree where she was amidst the white themed decorations.

According to a DailyMail report, Sarah Nelson McGuiness was looking for her 13-week old kitten, Moon. The Liverpool resident eventually found the little kitten laying hidden safely in her own secret spot. The adorable kitten had climbed up into the family’s seven feet Christmas tree. It perched up in the tree and ended up being completely hidden from the eyes of its human friends.

Moon is a British Shorthair cat and is just 13-weeks old. When she couldn’t be found, it made her owner Sarah anxious. The 40-year-old launched an exhaustive search operation in and around the house with little success. Sarah was finally relieved to find it in the Christmas tree. She spotted the kitten after carefully staring at the tree for a long time and she recognized the two distinct eyes staring at her.

Sarah, who is a mother or two, then took a photo of the tree and shared it with her social media family. Soon the pic became popular as a task to spot the hidden kitten. Her post subsequently drove some her friends mad as they tried and failed to find the elusive kitten.

Sarah said that while checking near the Christmas tree, she couldn’t spot Moon at first. Mostly, because the tree was adorned with decorations in white such as white deer and fox teddies. “She probably wants to be a part of their gang!” Sarah said.

Sarah had welcomed Moon recently and quickly learned that her new pet loves to climb and hide, like most other cats.

She eventually noticed the two little eyes. “I had to take that photo because I couldn’t believe how well camouflaged she was,” Sarah said. She purposely shared the photo online for a bit of fun.

Her friends started messaging her unable to spot the kitten themselves. Sarah said some even spent more than 10 minutes at the task but were unable to find the cat.