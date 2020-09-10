‘Where’s the Mask?’ Kangana Ranaut Acted Like a Covidiot On Her Visit to Mumbai Office

Kangana Ranaut reached her Pali Hill bungalow on Thursday evening to take note of the demolition that was carried out by BMC officers while she was en route Mumbai from Manali.

Kanagana visited the site and was clicked amid the rubble that was left in the wake of the demolition carried out on Wednesday. She was snapped with her sister Rangoli Chandel, who reached the spot sometime earlier in the day.

Photos of Kangana at her office went viral. Yet there was one thing that stood out - she was not wearing a mask. While those around her were donning masks, Kangana chose to step out without any face coverings on a day when the country recorded more than 95,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The pandemic is not over, masks are still mandatory in the country because that is probably one of the only things that can keep you safe from contracting the infection. Do we still need a reminder that there is NO vaccine for the virus yet?

Maharashtra: Actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at her office in Mumbai, where demolition work was carried out by BMC, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/cvOMuI8wXa — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

This was not lost on several netizens who were quick to point it out; many people urged her to put on a mask while some even asked if she should not have been quarantining at home since she had arrived in Mumbai just a day prior to her visit.

For those asking about quarantine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had exempted Kangana from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state.

Without a mask — Nikhil Jawahar (@NikhilJawahar) September 10, 2020

Didi ko mask nahi lagaana....Didi ko bahut confidence hai apne immunity system par — Pratik Ranjan (@thehitmanranjan) September 10, 2020

shouldn’t she be home quarantined? — tej Inc. (@tejind3r) September 10, 2020

दीदी मास्क तो पहन लेतीं, चेहरा देखा हुआ है हमने — VED SHARMA (@sharmaved12) September 10, 2020

Shouldn't @KanganaTeam be fined for not wearing a mask? https://t.co/mafXjzl6qF — Jasoos Kutty (@JasoosKutty) September 10, 2020

..actor Kangana Ranaut arrives without a mask . https://t.co/SUZo2BbFEQ — Preeti Choudhry (@PreetiChoudhry) September 10, 2020

MASK????? — Harsh gautam (@Harshga98783534) September 10, 2020

Shortly after BMC started the demolition on Wednesday at Kangana's office, Bombay High Court stayed the operation. The court also asked BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter. Kangana, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC had termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

In a recent development, a police complaint has also been registered against Kangana for defaming Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. A Bombay High Court lawyer has filed the complaint on the basis of a FB post issued by Kangana, in which she links Shiv Sena's state government with 'movie mafia'.