'Where's the Other Half?' Spooky Optical Illusion of Girl 'Stuck' in Pavement Baffles Internet

Optical illusions can trick you into believing in something that’s not reality and you are left wondering how and why did you see it like that? And this is what this picture of a girl who appears to be 'sinking' in concrete will do to your brain. At first, when you look at this picture featuring a girl dressed in pink, you will see just her upper body and the lower part appears to be stuck in the pavement of the park. There's no reason you can think as to why her lower part of the body is missing in this simple looking picture. The picture was originally shared on Reddit by a woman along with a caption that read, "My daughter, where's the rest of her?! Ohh I see, do you?” The mind-boggling picture soon went viral and was reshared on Twitter. Can you spot the optical illusion in the picture?

The picture evoked a lot of reactions from the users who were left confused by the picture.

While you might or might not be able to find out the reason behind this optical illusion in this picture, some of the users were quick and pointed out a wall that was covering the lower part of the girl's body.

In another similar picture of optical illusion, a couple's cuddly picture on their 'brand new couch' had left the internet confused. Kellie Gnauck and Sam Cassidy, a couple based out in London got a new sofa and decided to have a photo session to show it to their family back in Australia.

However, one of the pictures of this 'photo session' turned out in a way that it seems that they have swapped heads. It happened due to a certain angle from which the photo was taken. The picture left even the couple confused and Kellie, who never believed in pictures of ‘optical illusions’ finally found out these illusions do happen naturally.

Check it out.

