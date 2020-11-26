News18 Logo

'Where's the Turkey?': Shashi Tharoor's Grand Thanksgiving Tweet for NRIs has Confused Everyone

A barrage of hilarious responses were posted in response to Tharoor's tweet.

As well meaning as Shashi Tharoor's tweet and the accompanying graphic might have been, netizens pointed out the error in it where it showed a pumpkin instead of a turkey, commonly associated with the day's spread.

Buzz Staff

As the US gears up to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to wish the NRIs in the US for the festivities. Tharoor went out of his way to extend wishes to people by not just tweeting on the microblogging platform but also posted a graphic image of himself standing in front of what we can assume is a cornucopia of produce.

Now that is something we understand signifies the importance of the day, as Thanksgiving is actually related to the harvest festival and is marked by giving thanks and sacrifice for the blessing of the harvest of last year. But what caught our (and the critical Twitter's) eye is the big fat pumpkin as part of the graphic.

As well meaning as the tweet and the accompanying graphic might have been, netizens pointed out the error in it. A barrage of hilarious responses were posted on the tweet. Check out the best ones. One started off with a very well meaning response, asking the Congress MP to 'fire his graphics person'.

Another suggested Tharoor might have(or his graphics person) mixed up their holidays and mistaken Thanksgiving for Halloween. At least that explains the presence of the big fat pumpkin.

Another person gave a Mughal twist to Thanksgiving!

A twitter user also pointed out that the Thanksgiving also coincides with a day of mourning for the Native Americans settlers who faced years of oppression by the new settlers.

The missing Turkey was also a talking point for many users.

Celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the US, the day sees families coming together to celebrate with a wide array of dishes as a means to giving out thanks for a bountiful year. Canada also celebrates thanksgiving but that comes on the second Monday of October.

Well, as much as we hope this was not a mix-up between Halloween and Thanksgiving as some pointed out, we hope the Congress MP adheres to the suggestions from next time!


