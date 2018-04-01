English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Where's Waldo? Head to Google Maps if You Wish to Find Out
This is the second time in less than a month that Google has incorporated a beloved brand into Maps for a limited time.
Seen here is Waldo hiding in Google maps.
New Delhi: Google is celebrating April Fool’s day by fooling around with Where’s Waldo on Google maps.
On Android, iOS, and the desktop, you’ll see Waldo pop up in his trademark red and white stripes and give you a friendly wave. From there, just tap or click on him and you’ll see the option to play a game that’s straight out of the classic children’s puzzle books.
Apart from Waldo, you can also find his friends Wenda, Wizard Whitebeard, Odlaw and Woof the dog.
Once you find Waldo, you’ll be “transported to places all around the world” to start the search again.
In honour of ‘Mario day’ – 10 March, or MAR10 for those confused – Google Maps implemented a feature that allowed users to generate a Super Mario model on a go-kart, as seen in the famous Mario Kart series of video games, to drive you around town when using the app’s directions feature.
In honour of ‘Mario day’ – 10 March, or MAR10 for those confused – Google Maps implemented a feature that allowed users to generate a Super Mario model on a go-kart, as seen in the famous Mario Kart series of video games, to drive you around town when using the app’s directions feature.
