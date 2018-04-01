Where's Waldo? Head to Google Maps if You Wish to Find Out

Google is celebrating April Fool’s day by fooling around with Where’s Waldo on Google maps.On Android, iOS, and the desktop, you’ll see Waldo pop up in his trademark red and white stripes and give you a friendly wave. From there, just tap or click on him and you’ll see the option to play a game that’s straight out of the classic children’s puzzle books.Apart from Waldo, you can also find his friends Wenda, Wizard Whitebeard, Odlaw and Woof the dog.Once you find Waldo, you’ll be “transported to places all around the world” to start the search again.This is the second time in less than a month that Google has incorporated a beloved brand into Maps for a limited time.In honour of ‘Mario day’ – 10 March, or MAR10 for those confused – Google Maps implemented a feature that allowed users to generate a Super Mario model on a go-kart, as seen in the famous Mario Kart series of video games, to drive you around town when using the app’s directions feature.