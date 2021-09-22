Rajasthan Royals' Epic Win Over Punjab Kings Explained Through Hilarious Memes

Tuesday night’s IPL encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings was a textbook example of why one shouldn’t look away from a T20 match until the very last delivery is bowled. KL Rahul’s Punjab was well on course to begin the second phase of the Covid-hit tournament with a breezy win over the Royals but it weren’t meant to be. Despite a 120-run partnership between the skipper and opener Mayank Agarwal in the run chase, PBKS fell frustratingly short of the target of 186 posted earlier by Sanju Samson’s men. Requiring just four runs to win in the final over with eight wickets in the bank, young pacer Kartik Tyagi made a mockery of Punjab’s batting unit, sending shockwaves through the PBKS dugout that were felt far away on Twitter.

What was that? Wondered many. But hey if you happen to have missed one of the most exciting matches of this season thus far, we have you covered.

Here’s the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings nail-biting clash explained through memes:

#PBKSvRRMiller and Gayle sitting in the dugout pic.twitter.com/iurvbVrnYg— Savage (@CutestFunniest) September 21, 2021

Neeraj Chopra spooted playing IPL pic.twitter.com/ZKSceEf2gd— Keshavᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ (@keshavsince2002) September 21, 2021

last over by tyagi was just pic.twitter.com/QPiG52AV0M— ex. capt (@thephukdi) September 21, 2021

(1) punjab in all over the match(2) Punjab in last over#PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/O9t6IPjMRy— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 21, 2021

Lol Punjab— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) September 21, 2021

Post match presentation KL Rahul be like… pic.twitter.com/gbV0I09ay0— theindustryman (@theindustryman1) September 21, 2021

I have always criticized KL Rahul for his slow batting but after seeing matches like #PBKSvsRR happening again and again for #PBKS His decision seems right !! You have to feel bad for #KLRahul !! pic.twitter.com/lx4o8bZzqF— Utsav (@utsav__45) September 21, 2021

#PBKSvRR Wasim jaffer after realising that he can't post meme rn :- pic.twitter.com/BdONfV6MMb— Anand Singhaniya (@anandcasm) September 21, 2021

PBKS eventually finished on 183/4 in 20 overs for their sixth defeat, placing them on the seventh spot in the points tally and making their journey to the top 4 all the more difficult.

