CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Buzz » Rajasthan Royals' Epic Win Over Punjab Kings Explained Through Hilarious Memes
2-MIN READ

Rajasthan Royals' Epic Win Over Punjab Kings Explained Through Hilarious Memes

Missed the last-over epic clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings? Memes for the rescue. (Tweeted by @smileandraja)

Missed the last-over epic clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings? Memes for the rescue. (Tweeted by @smileandraja)

How do you lose that? Ask Punjab Kings who were denied what could have been comfortable victory over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021.

Tuesday night’s IPL encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings was a textbook example of why one shouldn’t look away from a T20 match until the very last delivery is bowled. KL Rahul’s Punjab was well on course to begin the second phase of the Covid-hit tournament with a breezy win over the Royals but it weren’t meant to be. Despite a 120-run partnership between the skipper and opener Mayank Agarwal in the run chase, PBKS fell frustratingly short of the target of 186 posted earlier by Sanju Samson’s men. Requiring just four runs to win in the final over with eight wickets in the bank, young pacer Kartik Tyagi made a mockery of Punjab’s batting unit, sending shockwaves through the PBKS dugout that were felt far away on Twitter.

What was that? Wondered many. But hey if you happen to have missed one of the most exciting matches of this season thus far, we have you covered.

Here’s the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings nail-biting clash explained through memes:

RELATED STORIES

PBKS eventually finished on 183/4 in 20 overs for their sixth defeat, placing them on the seventh spot in the points tally and making their journey to the top 4 all the more difficult.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 22, 2021, 11:20 IST