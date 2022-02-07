'Wherever Urdu is Spoken': Pakistan Minister's Heartfelt Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar Legacy

Lata Mangeshkar’s demise on February 6 sent shockwaves through India, leaving a gaping hole in the world of music worldwide in her wake. India hasn’t been alone in mourning the legendary singer, with voices of solidarity ringing out from across the world. In further testimony of the artist’s unparalleled global appeal, a voice from across the border has paid a moving tribute to her. Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, wrote in Urdu on Twitter a tribute that approximately translates as such: “Lata Mangeshkar’s death marks the end of an era of music. Lata ruled the world for decades and the magic of her voice will live on in the world. Wherever Urdu is spoken and understood, there are people saying goodbye to Lata Mangeshkar."

Chaudhry added, “A legend is no more, #LataMangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades she was uncrowned queen of music her voice shall keep ruling the Hearts of people for all times to come #RIPLataMangeshker (sic)."

A Twitter user wrote: “Thank you. Much appreciated. Music has no boundaries."

“A musical icon spanning multiple generations. Didn’t need large media teams to be recognized as one of the most beloved singers in the continent. A very simple lady whose songs were loved without boundaries," wrote another.

A number of Foreign Ambassadors paid their tributes to the late singer yesterday as well. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. Various images of all of India coming together to mourn her passing emerged on social media. Among them, notably, was a photo of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offering a “dua" for her soul. The superstar, who was spotted in public after a long time, was snapped along with his manager Poonam Damania. SRK not only paid floral tribute to Lata Didi but also said a prayer for her after touching her feet. The picture of the same has now gone viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture left fans completely impressed and emotional.

Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with full state honours. Apart from thousands of teary-eyed fans, several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar among others also paid their last respect to the Nightingale of India.

