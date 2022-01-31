Which TV Characters Can Show Nate Jacobs from 'Euphoria' his Place? Netizens Vote

Ever since the second season of the American teen drama series Euphoria was aired earlier this month, netizens have been sharing memes inspired by its storyline and characters. The show depicts the complexities of high school teenagers, which include drug addiction, body image and gender issues. The most recent Euphoria-inspired meme trend that has picked up on social media is concerned with Nate Jacobs, a problematic character played by Australian actor Jacob Elordi. Nate can be described as a sexual predator who can be seen as the epitome of toxic masculinity. In the current season, Nate has only gotten worse and has been getting on viewers’ nerves. The first episode of the latest season showed Nate being beaten up by Fez played by Angus Cloud. And by his own admission, Elordi has said that even he would love to beat up Nate.

Considering the kind of frustration Nate’s character has awakened in viewers, netizens have started a trend where they suggest sassy characters from other hit movies or series who could show the high school teen his place. On Twitter, users are suggesting some of the most badass, and savage fictional characters that could just discipline Nate. Let us take a look at some of these nominations:

One of the hit recommendations from a user is that of Love Quinn from Netflix series You season three. Played by Victoria Pedretti, Love is the absolute psychopath that could finish it all for Nate.

put her on euphoria and nate jacobs is done pic.twitter.com/Ya5Xk6W8Jh— maría (@CERSE1LANN1STER) January 27, 2022

Another user recommended Gina Linetti from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, played by Chelsea Peretti, to teach Nate some lessons. It is true how Gina’s sass and shrewd observation skills can just end Nate’s manipulations.

i literally don’t watch euphoria but get her in it and nate jacobs is done pic.twitter.com/3IleOCIjgk— gracejudd day (@jckeperqlta) January 28, 2022

Another worthy mention was Pooja Misrra who dominated Bigg Boss season 5, and her fight with Shonali Nagrani inspired countless memes. If Pooja is in Euphoria, then Nate would be dealt with properly.

put her in euphoria and nate is gone pic.twitter.com/U5bimorrzv— molly (@guacamolz) January 28, 2022

Kareena Kapoor’s Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham can show Nate his place. A user rightly said, “Put her in Euphoria and she would end Nate Jacobs.”

Put her in Euphoria and she would end Nate Jacobs pic.twitter.com/IrbkIQpgYB— Yamuna✨👸🏻 (@tbfhprincess) January 30, 2022

Dani from the 2019 folk horror movie Midsommar, played by Florence Pugh, is also a fine choice and has emerged as a favourite among Tweeples who wish to put an end to Nate’s games.

put her on euphoria and nate jacobs is done pic.twitter.com/DUXhvLgBt0— Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) January 28, 2022

Reema Sen’s role as a high school girl in the 2006 movie Vallabha has also emerged as a favourite among netizens:

get her in euphoria and she will END nate jacobs pic.twitter.com/FVEI5wgnmv— Certified loveless boy 🥀 (@jordenjjnn) January 28, 2022

Another user shared BTS member Suga who once dressed up as a sassy high school girl and enticed fellow members for a skit.

put her on euphoria and nate jacobs is done pic.twitter.com/BnYasFMhYZ— feronia (@chutaegguk) January 28, 2022

Have you checked out this latest trend on Twitter yet?

