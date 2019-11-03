Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
4-min read

While Delhi Chokes in Toxic Air, Minister of Environment Wants You to Listen to Music

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, shared a Veena composition and asked Indians to 'start their day' with music.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
While Delhi Chokes in Toxic Air, Minister of Environment Wants You to Listen to Music
Image PTI.

At a time when the residents of Delhi and NCR are literally gasping for air, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar advised Indians to start their day with music, sharing a thematic Veena composition "Swagatam" by Emani Sankara Sastry, on Twitter. The irony wasn't missed as #DelhiAirEmergency and #DelhiPollution were the top trending topics on the social media platform on Sunday.

On Sunday, the capital of India and its neighbouring areas breached the 999 mark on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale, terming the air as "hazardous" in many places.

According to the government air quality monitor, the air quality index (AQI) in Bawana was recorded at 999 in Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Shahdara, Okhla, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Pusa, Mandir Marg, Mundka, Sriniwaspuri and JNU. Other places also crossed the 900-mark.

Witnessing the catastrophic situation in Delhi and the Northern cities; citizens, ministers, and prominent personalities have taken to social media expressing their concerns over the toxic air that has covered the regions.

One such appeal came from the Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar, who, on Saturday, asked people to stay away from "petty politics" and focus on air pollution instead.

Javadekar's post, however, was met with disapproval from many, including Atishi Marlena of AAP.

He was further questioned and criticised for his approach towards handling the matter as grave as air pollution.

But as the breathing conditions worsened on Sunday morning, Javadekar found himself in a social media storm after his tweet found no mention of pollution whatsoever. 

That the tweet came from the Minister of Environment left many confused and furious. "It would help people infinitely to start the day with fresh air instead of music. Would you happen to have any endorsement tweets on that front?" responded one user.

Meanwhile, this is how Delhi is faring on the AQI chart on Sunday.

pollution

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram