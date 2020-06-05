BUZZ

While Indians Wait to See the 'Strawberry Moon', Here Are Photos from Around the World

Photo: Twitter/ Prince(@iintyyt)

Take a look at some photos of the strawberry moon.

  Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 9:55 PM IST
On the night of June 5, Indians will witness a darker shade of the moon when Earth's satellite will reach the maximum phase of the penumbral lunar eclipse.

A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the earth, moon and sun are perfectly aligned. This blocks the rays of sun from reaching the moon.

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will end at 2:34 am (IST) on June 6. The penumbral lunar eclipse will reach its maximum stage at 12:54 am on June 6. This is when Indians will get to see Strawberry Moon in the sky.

Now, netizens are flooding social media with gorgeous photos of the strawberry moon, which appears to have a light, pinkish tinge. Indians, however, have to wait a bit before they can see the pink moon. While you prepare your cameras to shoot the strawberry moon, here are some stunning photos from around the world.


