While Indians Wait to See the 'Strawberry Moon', Here Are Photos from Around the World

On the night of June 5, Indians will witness a darker shade of the moon when Earth's satellite will reach the maximum phase of the penumbral lunar eclipse.

A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the earth, moon and sun are perfectly aligned. This blocks the rays of sun from reaching the moon.

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will end at 2:34 am (IST) on June 6. The penumbral lunar eclipse will reach its maximum stage at 12:54 am on June 6. This is when Indians will get to see Strawberry Moon in the sky.

Now, netizens are flooding social media with gorgeous photos of the strawberry moon, which appears to have a light, pinkish tinge. Indians, however, have to wait a bit before they can see the pink moon. While you prepare your cameras to shoot the strawberry moon, here are some stunning photos from around the world.

It’s not perfect and my camera can’t really do the justice but here’s tonight’s moon #StrawberryMoon pic.twitter.com/y9mK4yBjzB — عديله (@adilahnorsham) June 5, 2020

the moon is a friend for the lonesome to talk. #StrawberryMoon : fujifilm hs10 (atleast I tried hehe) pic.twitter.com/3I0NJRizO0 — LATISHA (@latishaadiaz) June 5, 2020

Strawberry Moon / Blood Moon On The Rise #FullMoon #StrawberryMoon pic.twitter.com/iIszvLgM9z — E y v e r (@HiImAver) June 5, 2020