3-min read

While PV Sindhu Made Headlines, Manasi Joshi Quietly Won Her First Gold at BWF Para Badminton Championships

Not just Joshi, India claimed a total of 12 medals in the Para Badminton World Championships this year. But there hasn't been much hue and cry about it, has there?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
On Sunday, PV Sindhu made history when she completely obliterated Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes and went on to become the first Indian shuttler to win a world championship. Goosebumps were felt as Sindhu stood on the podium, with the medal around her neck and the national anthem playing in the background.

However, how many of you were aware that para badminton champion, Manasi Joshi, won the BWF Para Badminton World Championships the previous day? On Saturday, Joshi won her first gold by defeating compatriot Parul Parmer in the women's singles. Joshi had faced Parmer three times this year, and each time, she'd lost. Naturally, the odds weren't in her favour. Nevertheless, Joshi kept her calm and unleashed a few fast strokes to emerge victorious in what can only be described as a nail biting finish.

Not just Joshi, India claimed a total of 12 medals in the Para Badminton World Championships this year. But there hasn't been much hue and cry about it, has there? Why not give credit where its due?

In fact, Sukant Kadam, who finished with bronze at the championship, couldn't help but tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had tweeted photos of himself with PV Sindhu.

Being the epitome of sportsmanship, Manasi Joshi had tweeted after Sindhu's win:

However, netizens weren't quite convinced. While some claimed that Indians have always been biased towards the differently abled, some urged others to celebrate Joshi's victory the way they did Sindhu's. Check out what they had to say:

Maybe next time, all athletes making India proud will get the attention and credit they deserve. Until then, one can only hope, right?

