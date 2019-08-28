While PV Sindhu Made Headlines, Manasi Joshi Quietly Won Her First Gold at BWF Para Bandminton Championships

On Sunday, PV Sindhu made history when she completely obliterated Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes and went on to become the first Indian shuttler to win a world championship. Goosebumps were felt as Sindhu stood on the podium, with the medal around her neck and the national anthem playing in the background.

However, how many of you were aware that para badminton champion, Manasi Joshi, won the BWF Para Badminton World Championships the previous day? On Saturday, Joshi won her first gold by defeating compatriot Parul Parmer in the women's singles. Joshi had faced Parmer three times this year, and each time, she'd lost. Naturally, the odds weren't in her favour. Nevertheless, Joshi kept her calm and unleashed a few fast strokes to emerge victorious in what can only be described as a nail biting finish.

Not just Joshi, India claimed a total of 12 medals in the Para Badminton World Championships this year. But there hasn't been much hue and cry about it, has there? Why not give credit where its due?

In fact, Sukant Kadam, who finished with bronze at the championship, couldn't help but tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had tweeted photos of himself with PV Sindhu.

Honorable @narendramodi sir,We Para Badminton Athletes also won 12 medals in Para-Badminton World Championship and we also want your blessings.Request you to allow us to meet as we missed a chance aftr Asian Games@PramodBhagat83 @joshimanasi11 @manojshuttler @GauravParaCoach https://t.co/1zCqE91VAh — Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993) August 27, 2019

Being the epitome of sportsmanship, Manasi Joshi had tweeted after Sindhu's win:

Tournament update: Wonderful few days at the BWF Para-badminton World Championships. Stoked to have won the Gold with exactly #1YearToGo for #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Also, PV Sindhu, you are GOAT! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/njB3XhNcVP — Manasi Nayana Joshi (@joshimanasi11) August 25, 2019

However, netizens weren't quite convinced. While some claimed that Indians have always been biased towards the differently abled, some urged others to celebrate Joshi's victory the way they did Sindhu's. Check out what they had to say:

Manasi Joshi deserves the same respect and attention like PV Sindhu from the govt, stars and public. Salute to her. https://t.co/2VxyNgsbw8 — Varinder Bansal 🇮🇳 (@varinder_bansal) August 27, 2019

In the high of PV Sindhu getting Gold in world championship, we forgot to wish Manasi Joshi, who won Gold in World Para Badminton championship! pic.twitter.com/zGSxKWew56 — Anjali Dwivedi/Reva (@BeingReva) August 27, 2019

Manasi Joshi won gold in para badminton. She deserves the same appreciation as PV Sindhu got 🏸🏸 👏 👏👏 #respectpic.twitter.com/RxwanOWjue — Prabhas (@Mirchi_Prabhas) August 27, 2019

Yes Manasi Joshi, Sai Praneeth and PV sindhu.. all should get equal praise and attention/recognition :) https://t.co/8gDWuyXXcZ — Singh That Sings #20xZoom (@pure_singh) August 27, 2019

https://t.co/S6x3cpwEGlWhile we may all be elated at #PVSindhu winning #BadmintonWorldChampionship, let's spare a thought for the Para badminton world champion, Manasi Joshi, who too won the gold medal for the country at Basel! #badminton — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) August 26, 2019

@narendramodi Respected Sir aapse ek request hai jaise aapne p v sandhu ji ka samman kiya hai waise hii inka bhi kariye please.. .. Manasi Joshi .. Wins World championship.. para badminton gold medal for India ! Let us Congratulate her along with PV Sindhu as she deserve same pic.twitter.com/KIHQ6osEPn — mukul bhasin (@mukulbhasin8) August 27, 2019

Manasi Joshi too won gold in para badminton... Trains also at Gopichand academy. So it's a grand double! But no big news about this. She did before #PVSindhu Won the Gold Medal ⁦@ABPNews⁩ & ⁦@AUThackeray⁩ can we give her credit which she deserve? #JaiMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/VAy8uEuNx3 — Yash Mane (@FreakyTanker) August 27, 2019

In the high of PV Sindhu getting Gold in world championship, we forgot to wish Manasi Joshi, who won Gold in World Para Badminton championship! pic.twitter.com/qVCMyCvsTN — Ushy Mohan Das (@UshyMohanDas) August 27, 2019

Maybe next time, all athletes making India proud will get the attention and credit they deserve. Until then, one can only hope, right?

