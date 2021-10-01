CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Whistle Podu': Adorable Ziva Cheering On Dad Dhoni, CSK in IPL is Too Pure
2-MIN READ

'Whistle Podu': Adorable Ziva Cheering On Dad Dhoni, CSK in IPL is Too Pure

Ziva Dhoni spotted during CSK Vs SRH IPL 2021 clash on Thursday. (Twitter screenshot)

Ziva Dhoni spotted during CSK Vs SRH IPL 2021 clash on Thursday. (Twitter screenshot)

Ziva, Dhoni's daughter, was the star of the show during Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 clash in Sharjah on Thursday.

Daughter Ziva was present at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday night to cheer on her dad and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Men in Yellow became the first franchise to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2021. With every run scored, every wicket scalped, and the six from her dad’s bat that broke the Internet soon after, the little Ziva was spotted several times on the big screen, whistling away in celebration and excitement. Photos of Ziva along with her mum Sakshi relishing yet another CSK victory were snapped and shared across social media.

Ziva, clearly, was the star of the show with her adorable enthusiasm and her photos went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

In the match, Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first, and it proved to be the right decision as SRH batters struggled throughout the innings. Chasing 135, Dhoni launched Kaul for a six into the mid-wicket stands, helping CSK cross the finishing line with 6 wickets and 2 deliveries to spare.

The talking point all over the Internet was Dhoni’s “wintage" six, something that reminded the fans of that glorious night when India defeated Sri Lanka in a nail-biting final with Dhoni “finishing off in style" with a six to Nuwan Kulasekara to bring home the coveted world cup after 28 years since Kapil Dev’s heroics in 1983.

first published:October 01, 2021, 10:47 IST