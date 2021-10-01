'Whistle Podu': Adorable Ziva Cheering On Dad Dhoni, CSK in IPL is Too Pure

Daughter Ziva was present at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday night to cheer on her dad and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Men in Yellow became the first franchise to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2021. With every run scored, every wicket scalped, and the six from her dad’s bat that broke the Internet soon after, the little Ziva was spotted several times on the big screen, whistling away in celebration and excitement. Photos of Ziva along with her mum Sakshi relishing yet another CSK victory were snapped and shared across social media.

Ziva, clearly, was the star of the show with her adorable enthusiasm and her photos went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

Comments #WhistlePodu for this cute moment of Ziva Dhoni pic.twitter.com/NNTCU73hgc— Janvi Pandey (@JanvixPandey) September 30, 2021

Looked that MS Dhoni's daughter celebration when her father finish the match with a SIX. - Ziva's Happiness. #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/EjzExFMWxH— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 30, 2021

Ziva whistling aftet a wicket, is the best thing I saw today :')#csk— Chai peelo frans (@MaiRubinakifan) September 30, 2021

Dhoni finished match with a Six. Ziva was there and clapping with her mother. What a brillant picture. Ziva is five or Six now, atleast she can understand things. One day she will hear all stories about her dad. But she will remember this… What a moment. ❣️ #MSDhoni #CSK — Mohit Grover 😷 (@mgmohitgrover) September 30, 2021

In the match, Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first, and it proved to be the right decision as SRH batters struggled throughout the innings. Chasing 135, Dhoni launched Kaul for a six into the mid-wicket stands, helping CSK cross the finishing line with 6 wickets and 2 deliveries to spare.

The talking point all over the Internet was Dhoni’s “wintage" six, something that reminded the fans of that glorious night when India defeated Sri Lanka in a nail-biting final with Dhoni “finishing off in style" with a six to Nuwan Kulasekara to bring home the coveted world cup after 28 years since Kapil Dev’s heroics in 1983.

