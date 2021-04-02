'White' Blogger Claims 'No One Respects Women Like Pakistani Men', Account Turns Out Fake after Outrage

A fake Twitter handle impersonating the account of a Polish blogger has been busted after it posted tweets claiming Pakistan was the safest country for women in the world.

The account was being run under the name Katherine George, a “white" woman who regularly tweeted positive points about Pakistan’s treatment of women.

“Noone in the world respects women as much as Pakistani men. Very respectable and humble," one of George’s ​tweets read. The images used in the account belonged to a Polish blogger Aleks Mroz.

The tweet caused a lot of outrage on social media with many women in Pakistan. An Instagram account shared a patchwork of such tweets. They also caught the eye of Polish blogger Aleks Mroz.

“As a white woman travelling to Pakistan I feel respected and generally safe but I will never speak for Pakistani women, ignore and undermine their voice," Mroz wrote on her Instagram account.

The images also caused a reaction among other women in Pakistan, many of whom called out the privilege of the white woman.

So true! 😍 You should try and organize a women's day march and see what happens! https://t.co/1WnSZ1HOyD— Ammar Rashid (@AmmarRashidT) March 29, 2021

Women: Govt should talk to us about how to make our lives easier so we don't live in constant fear of harassment, rape, murder, among others and live normal worthy lives.Govt: Ain't nobody got time for that. Here's a foreigner to tell these women ALL their experiences are false. https://t.co/LbyWURVFSN— Hira Najam (@hiranajam) March 29, 2021

I only tweet positive news about Pakistan and also share positive news by various bloggers who visit Pakistan. What is my crime that all people are using stupid innuendos and going gaga over these positive tweets that are not targeting anyone?— Katherine George (@iKatherineGeorg) March 29, 2021

It turned out that the woman’s account was fake.

Women’s safety and gender inequality have been perennial issues in Pakistan, which has often been slammed for its patriarchal structure.

In March, women across major cities of Pakistan took part in Aurat March (Women’s march) rallies to mark International Women’s Day, calling for the protection of their rights. The rallies were organised in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and several other cities to observe the day. However, several people abstained from going to the rallies and instead marked their presence with posters and slogans on social media. Different chapters of the march issued their own manifestoes. The Karachi chapter focused on patriarchal violence, Lahore addressed healthcare workers and women’s health, while the Islamabad march was dedicated to crisis of care.