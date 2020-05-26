BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'White Fragility': Woman Called Cops to Report American-African Man As He Asked Her Leash Her Dog

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @melodyMcooper)

Netizens also disgraced the use of racial slurs and using her 'white privilege as both a shield and a sword'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
A woman in the US was filmed calling the cops after an African-American man asked her to put her dog on a leash and not choke the pet while walking him in New York's Central Park.

The video, recorded by the sister of the man went viral with many lashing out at the 41-year-old woman, identified as Amy Cooper, for walking the Cocker Spaniel in this manner off-leash.

The sister, Melody Cooper took to Twitter to share the incident and said, "Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash."

The video shows Amy repeatedly identifying the man, Christian Cooper, by his race in her call to the cops she demanded they "send the cops immediately."

"There's an African-American, he's recording me and threatening me and my dog," she claimed after requesting them to stop filming her. Throughout Amy was seen pulling the dog by his collar and treating it with much cruelty.


However, the video garnered prompt reactions from netizens, who were in utter anger after watching the entire scenario. Netizens also disgraced the use of racial slurs and using her 'white privilege as both a shield and a sword'.







According to reports, Amy had later apologized after the investment firm she works for put her on administrative leave pending an investigation. She also voluntarily gave the dog to the rescue center from where she had adopted it.


