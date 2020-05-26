'White Fragility': Woman Called Cops to Report American-African Man As He Asked Her Leash Her Dog

A woman in the US was filmed calling the cops after an African-American man asked her to put her dog on a leash and not choke the pet while walking him in New York's Central Park.

The video, recorded by the sister of the man went viral with many lashing out at the 41-year-old woman, identified as Amy Cooper, for walking the Cocker Spaniel in this manner off-leash.

The sister, Melody Cooper took to Twitter to share the incident and said, "Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash."

The video shows Amy repeatedly identifying the man, Christian Cooper, by his race in her call to the cops she demanded they "send the cops immediately."

"There's an African-American, he's recording me and threatening me and my dog," she claimed after requesting them to stop filming her. Throughout Amy was seen pulling the dog by his collar and treating it with much cruelty.





Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm

— Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

However, the video garnered prompt reactions from netizens, who were in utter anger after watching the entire scenario. Netizens also disgraced the use of racial slurs and using her 'white privilege as both a shield and a sword'.



some of the responses to that karen central park video feel reeeeal familiar... pic.twitter.com/0YQ3bN9IOi — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 26, 2020









The video of the white woman dog walker in Central Park is really disturbing. She knows the violence she’s trying to bring down. And the fake distress she puts into her voice on the 911 call. The whole history of this country in that quavering tone.

— Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) May 25, 2020



I was wondering why people are continually filming each other, but I soon realized this man was smart to do it because he had proof of her non existent story to who ever she was talking to. She really should be charged for this BS behaviour!! — Scout Green (@ScoutGreen1) May 25, 2020









She should also not own a dog.

— AbbyLauren (@AbbyLauren70) May 26, 2020



this is very disturbing — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 25, 2020









“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.” Awareness of her actions and implications with the police call. They know what they’re doing.

— COINTELHEAUX™️ (@MamoudouNDiaye) May 25, 2020



the confidence, specificity, and willingness to jump to the high probability of state sanctioned violence as a first resort is so horrifying but I will say it’s not surprising the use of white fragility as both a sword and shield, ugh pic.twitter.com/cOTp0vGcRS — COINTELHEAUX™️ (@MamoudouNDiaye) May 25, 2020



According to reports, Amy had later apologized after the investment firm she works for put her on administrative leave pending an investigation. She also voluntarily gave the dog to the rescue center from where she had adopted it.