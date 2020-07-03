White Hotel Employee Calls Cops after Spotting Black Woman Swimming with Children in Pool

In an unfortunate incident, a white hotel employee called police after she saw a black woman along with her children using the pool in the hotel premises.

According to a report published on CNN, Missy Williams-Wright, her 11-year-old son, and 7-year-old daughter were staying at the Hampton Inn in Williamston, North Carolina, where this incident took place.



As per the police, the employee of the hotel had called them to complain about trespassing.

The hotel, however, told CNN, “Hilton has zero-tolerance for racism or discrimination of any kind. Through our extensive Diversity & Inclusion training program, we have made diversity and unconscious bias training mandatory for Team Members at all properties and corporate offices globally.”

Further, the hotel has also claimed that the employee is no longer associated with them.

Vimal Kolappa, CEO, Washington Hospitality, LLC and Owner, Hampton Inn by Hilton Williamston said that the hotel does involve police in case it is unable to verify or confirm an individual as a guest.

He also mentioned that this practice of the hotel could have possibly caused the situation to escalate. What he has confirmed, is that the hotel is working with the concerned guest and will be sorting this out.

Missy Williams-Wright has also shared her ordeal on social media. She recorded a live video on Facebook in which one can see her accuse the employee of racial discrimination. In the video she has asked repeatedly, "What did I do wrong"?

Till now, her live video has been viewed over a million times on Facebook and netizens are more than furious on the hotel staff for doing such an act.