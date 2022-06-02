'White House Goes Purple': ARMYs Rejoice with Memes as BTS Meets Joe Biden

On Tuesday, K-pop group BTS met with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to discuss anti-Asian hate crime among other issues pertaining to Asian inclusion. The septet comprising Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, RM, Jungkook, also addressed the press at the White House and shared their message on diversity and welcoming different cultures. BTS’s White House visit coincided with the last day of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) heritage month. Considering their fervent fan base who call themselves Army, the historical moment soon became a trending topic on Twitter with the hashtag “BTS at the White House.”

Armys have been sharing some highlights from the interaction and giving it their own hilarious twist. One of the moments that has turned into a meme on Twitter, features BTS rapper Suga aka Min Yoongi, sneaking a look at a piece of paper on the podium. A fan has edited the picture and wrote, “Yoongi Marry me,” on the piece of paper present on the podium. Sharing the picture on Twitter the fan wrote, “He wasn’t surprised.”

Yoongi Note Set at the White House 😄 pic.twitter.com/2nQqBRkDtn — Joon'sPebble⁷|🐨🌿📚 (@Rini_Pebble) May 31, 2022

Another fan compared Jimin’s smirking picture at the White House to that of Boss Baby.

Some fans even compared BTS’ visit to the White House to that of Michael Jackson’s visit in 1984. The King of Pop visited the White House when Ronald Reagan was the president of the US.

King of pop and Princes of pop 💜 pic.twitter.com/CrP4rRUA4c — Armywalker💞 (@MJxBTS) June 1, 2022

A fan even edited Biden’s suit into colour purple symbolising his fealty to BTS fandom. The caption read, “The President is also Borafied.”

President is also BORAFIED pic.twitter.com/JmZCwK9TOX — Yoongi k shirt ki Button ⁷||06.10 PROOF || (@S_G_1012) June 1, 2022

A video clip from BTS’ interaction with Biden was shared by POTUS on Twitter. The 79-year-old politician told the South Korean band, “A lot of our Asian American friends have been subjected to real discrimination. Hate only hides. When good people talk about and say how bad it is, it goes down. So thank you.”

It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

RM also expressed his gratitude to Biden for signing COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. The rapper also added that he appreciates the US government’s efforts to find solutions and tackle the racially motivated hate crimes against Asian diaspora.

