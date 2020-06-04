BUZZ

1-MIN READ

White Neighbours Kneel to Apologise to African-Americans in Texas for Years of Racism

Screengrab of the video.

Screengrab of the video.

'Father God we asked for forgiveness from our black brothers and sisters for years and years of racism,'a man can be heard saying in the video, while everyone around is seen getting teary-eyed.

Anti-racism protests have erupted in major US cities after the custodial killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis. Solidarity and support for the movement is pouring in from across the world, with more and more white people acknowledging their privilege and taking a stand against rampant racism in US.

In one such incident, a video emerged on social media where white people were kneeling down and apologising to black people for racism that has spanned to hundreds of years now. “Father God we asked for forgiveness from our black brothers and sisters for years and years of racism,"a man can be heard saying in the video, while everyone around is seen getting teary-eyed and emotional.

Several reports suggest that the incident took place at Texas’ Third Ward in Houston.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis after a white cop named Derek Chauvin pinned him down to the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder.


