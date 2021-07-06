White Peacock Flaunts its Feathers, Video Mesmerises Internet

A stunning video of a white peacock showing its feathers in full glory has taken social media by storm. In the short clip, a white peacock is standing in a beautiful garden which also has beautiful red flowers. Till now, the place where this gorgeous scene was recorded is not known. The unmissable clip has now garnered over one lakh views. The 13-second video has been captioned as ‘White peacock showing off.’

The intriguing tweet has left many animal lovers guessing the type of peacock in the comments section. Many people have made guesses but no expert has confirmed whether or not the guesses are right or wrong. The mind-blowing video has also left netizens impressed by nature’s beauty. They have also mentioned how it is important to preserve nature.

Only Jesus could even think of this let alone create it. Nonbelievers think this happened by chance. Boy are they missing out.— david denz (@thisdman) July 2, 2021

Stunning in all it's glory!!— Wendy Darling #MeidasMighty OG (@Meidas_Wendy) July 2, 2021

Randy white peacock, actually.— Sari Botha (@realSariBotha) July 3, 2021

That is AMAZING. simply AMAZING.— Kimberley (@Kimberl14853040) July 3, 2021

One person who seemed to have a different opinion wrote how he prefers coloured peacocks over white ones.

Maybe it's just me but I prefer more colors, I'm not into the white is right thing. I think we should diversify and broaden our horizons!!! lol… not laughing — IcU (@3rdmindsEyE) July 3, 2021

Some netizens also reacted in shock mentioning how they were unaware of the existence of such types of peacocks.

I had no idea these existed.— Constance Istratescu (@bitterfruit_ci) July 3, 2021

I've never seen a white one. Thanks for sharing.— sparemom7 (@sparemom7) July 3, 2021

Gorgeous, I've never seen a white peacock.— Martha Hundley (@hummer_bird) July 3, 2021

I never saw a white peacock before! Beautiful!— Miss Fluff Butt (@MissFluffButt1) July 2, 2021

Many animal enthusiasts also opined that the gender of the stunning bird in the video is male.

They are usually male, right?— @Botifarrada (@Botifarrada1) July 2, 2021

I think only the males have this plumage.— JonnyPodrido (@rawcrawjaw) July 3, 2021

One user who was very happy to see the video also shared a short composition appreciating the peacock.

Spring is here, the sky is blue, whoa-oh-ohBirds all sing as if they knewToday's the day we'll say "I do"And we'll never be lonely anymoreBecause we're goin' to the chapel and we're gonna get marriedGoin' to the chapel and we're gonna get marriedGee, I really love you …— _covfefe_ ️‍ (@petramariaana) July 3, 2021

Some users who seemed to be more fond of blue peacock, shared GIFs of the same to assert their stance.

Blue one is more beautiful pic.twitter.com/pvFi5kRPTv— Aakash Verma (@AakashV08) July 2, 2021

Such beautiful variations in color… pic.twitter.com/MbbLnIvgER— Sandy B (@Ardamora) July 3, 2021

Love this one pic.twitter.com/t0xdjxjAxj— Sandy B (@Ardamora) July 3, 2021

A Twitter user shared a GIF of a beautiful white flower as he was reminded of it while looking at the unforgettable clip.

A person also mentioned if he had such beautiful feathers he too would not shy away from flaunting them unabashedly.

I’d show off too if i was that gorgeous— Alison (@SmokiePokie) July 2, 2021

The much-loved video has been liked by over nine thousand users and has been retweeted by over one thousand netizens. A quick look at the comments on the post, that the internet will not be forgetting this breathtaking video for some time.

