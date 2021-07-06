CHANGE LANGUAGE
White Peacock Flaunts its Feathers, Video Mesmerises Internet
3-MIN READ

White Peacock Flaunts its Feathers, Video Mesmerises Internet

Credits: Twitter/ Buitengebieden

Credits: Twitter/ Buitengebieden

In the short clip, a white peacock is standing in a beautiful garden which also has beautiful red flowers.

A stunning video of a white peacock showing its feathers in full glory has taken social media by storm. In the short clip, a white peacock is standing in a beautiful garden which also has beautiful red flowers. Till now, the place where this gorgeous scene was recorded is not known. The unmissable clip has now garnered over one lakh views. The 13-second video has been captioned as ‘White peacock showing off.’

The intriguing tweet has left many animal lovers guessing the type of peacock in the comments section. Many people have made guesses but no expert has confirmed whether or not the guesses are right or wrong. The mind-blowing video has also left netizens impressed by nature’s beauty. They have also mentioned how it is important to preserve nature.

One person who seemed to have a different opinion wrote how he prefers coloured peacocks over white ones.

Some netizens also reacted in shock mentioning how they were unaware of the existence of such types of peacocks.

Many animal enthusiasts also opined that the gender of the stunning bird in the video is male.

One user who was very happy to see the video also shared a short composition appreciating the peacock.

Some users who seemed to be more fond of blue peacock, shared GIFs of the same to assert their stance.

A Twitter user shared a GIF of a beautiful white flower as he was reminded of it while looking at the unforgettable clip.

A person also mentioned if he had such beautiful feathers he too would not shy away from flaunting them unabashedly.

The much-loved video has been liked by over nine thousand users and has been retweeted by over one thousand netizens. A quick look at the comments on the post, that the internet will not be forgetting this breathtaking video for some time.

first published:July 06, 2021, 11:05 IST