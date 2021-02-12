White Tiger Spotted on Maryland Highway Alerts Police, But It's a Life-like Figurine

Police in Maryland say they received several calls about a large, life-like figurine of a white tiger that was placed on the side of Interstate 270.

The Washington Post reports that the figurine was perched atop a Jersey barrier on the highway in Rockville. It was first spotted on Saturday.

White and black striped, the tiger displayed a calm gaze and confident expression as the fast-moving traffic moved by.

A Rockville police officer went to look at the figurine after a 911 call was placed on Saturday morning.

Eventually, officers from the Montgomery County Police Department removed the tiger. It has since been adopted” by officers of the county police department’s first district and "has found a new perch at the station," the county police said.

The question of how and why the figurine came to appear on the interstate remains a mystery.