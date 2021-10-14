White Vans from 'Squid Game' Goes Off the Wall as Sales Surge By 7,800 Percent

If you have been following social media, you are most likely to have come across content inspired by Netflix's biggest show till date, Squid Games. Considering its close release to Halloween season, Squid Games has certainly inspired several people for this year’s costume inspiration. While many sellers are offering the green and pink tracksuits from the show, many are busy arranging the unique masks worn by the workers of Squid island.

So much is the craze for the costume that white slip-on Vans worn by the players in the show have seen a 7,800% spike in sales, according to a report by Variety. The report has also mentioned that the white slip-ons have also seen a 97% uptick in search volume, according to Lyst. Fans of the show certainly have an eye for detail and do not wish to miss the mark and hence, sales of the white slip-ons spotted in Squid Games have witnessed a surge in sales.

The South Korean show, which debuted on Netflix on September 17, became the biggest ever show by the American streaming giant this week. The Hwang Dong-hyuk-directorial was watched by 111 million Netflix users in its first 28 days, beating the British show Bridgerton which was watched by 82 million users. Squid Games is a commentary on the extreme gap between the rich and the poor in modern capitalist society and how ordinary people feel compelled to participate in a deadly game betting their lives in order to win huge prize money.

Damn, Squid Game! Back at it again with the white Vans. https://t.co/pYognIuaVj — Netflix (@netflix) October 7, 2021

The smashing hit show has inspired a wave of memes, merchandise that has flooded the social media feeds. A few netizens are already expecting that this year’s top Halloween costume would be inspired by the show, while many are also expecting the creepy robotic doll to be a favourite among cosplay participants.

Recently, a Korean variety show ‘Back To The Idol’ saw members from the K-pop group Super Junior, Shindong and Eunhyuk dressed up as Squid Games' characters as well.

so Back To The Idol has halloween concept for tonight’s episode, and they cosplayed as:eunhyuk: the red man in squid gameshindong: the big young girl robot in ‘무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다’ game in squid gameminhyuk: satoshi from pokemondonghae: donghae pic.twitter.com/sCKeyfhXO0 — nisa (@hyukjaeable) October 12, 2021

The show did give a glimpse of how this year’s Halloween may unfold.

