White Woman Racially Abuses Student Wearing BLM T-Shirt in New York in This Viral Video

Following the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, many cities have decided to remove the statues of prominent figures such as Christopher Columbus for their links to racism. The protest has also seen several A-list celebrities coming on the streets to march for the cause.

However, inherent racism and a belief of superiority on the basis of skin colour or heritage still very much exists in the most developed nations in the world. This was again proven by a white woman on the streets of New York City.

A 27-year-old Black woman who is a PhD student at Yale was repeatedly called an “ape” by the white woman. She even used the N-word multiple times. Kathryn Graves was walking in Midtown Manhattan while wearing a BLM tee when the middle-aged white woman began shouting at her.

As the woman went on a vile abusive rant, Kathryn immediately began filming her, the footage of which she later posted on Instagram. The woman was captured making monkey like noises at the grad student before going about her way.

Speaking with the New York Post, Kathryn said she had remained composed during the interaction as the gravity of the comments affected her once she went back home. “I kind of blocked off how hurtful the words were and more was just thinking pragmatically,” the psychology student said.

CW: Profanity and racial epithets

Twitter: Can we find this woman who just harassed my friend who was walking down the street in #NYC wearing a #BLM T-shirt and had her headphones on?? There need to be consequences! Please RT! pic.twitter.com/ogNCeVyEmz — Megha Chawla (@MeghaChawla) June 20, 2020

The white woman was also going about her business without wearing a mask outside and can be seen coming pretty close to Kathryn during her rant.



