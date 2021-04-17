'Whitest-white' Paint That Reflects 98% Sunlight Could Help in Reducing Global Warming, Say Researchers

With the idea of tackling the problem of global warming, researchers at Purdue University claim to have developed the ‘whitest white’ paint ever. The researchers have outdone their previous development of an ‘ultra-white paint that was capable of reflection 95.5 per cent sunlight’.

Apart from reflecting 98 per cent of sunlight, this new ‘whitest white’ paint is capable of radiating infrared heat through the atmosphere into space. Coating building with this paint can cool buildings and reduce the need for air conditioning.

According to a report in the Guardian , the paint was able to cool surfaces by 4.5-degree Celsius below the ambient temperature during trials, even in strong sunlight. The researchers believe that this new white paint may be the closest parallel to the blackest black, “Vantablack" that absorbs up to 99.9% of visible light.

Explaining the advantages of this paint, ProfessorXiulin Ruan, Purdue University, states that if we used this paint to cover a roof area of about 1,000 square feet, we would get a cooling of 10 kilowatts. That is more powerful than the central air conditioners used by most of the houses.

The science behind the unusual cooling performance of this paint comes down to three factors. First was the use of barium sulphate as pigmentation. Unlike the usual titanium dioxide pigment, barium sulphate does not absorb UV lights that make the paint warmer. The second was the use of a high concentration of pigment that was about 60 per cent. And third, was the use of varied sizes of the pigment particles. Since the amount of light that is scattered by the particles depends on their size, researchers used particles of different size to scatter the range of light spectrum from the sun.

The university, along with the researchers, has filed for a patent of the paint and is in talks with large corporations for the commercial use of this paint in the coming time. The researchers hoped that the paint could come out in the market in a year or two.

