Game of Thrones: Who are the 22 People Waiting in Line for the British Royal Seat?

As Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall’s newborn son Lucas Philip takes the 22nd spot in the line of succession to the British throne, here are the first 21 royals of the house of Windsor in the line of succession.

1. Prince Charles - The eldest of Queen Elizabeth II’s children is first in line and will become the monarch when the queen dies. Upon The Prince of Wales ascension to the throne, his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is not expected to take the title of Queen Camilla.

2. Prince William - After his father passes away, William will ascend to be crowned king. William’s wife will hold the title of queen but will not acquire the privilege of ruling. Upon William’s coronation, Kate is likely to be known as Queen Catherine.

3. Prince George - Third in line is young Prince George. He will take the throne upon the death of his father, Prince William. King Henry VI, was the youngest monarch ever crowned in British history, 8 months and 26 days old.

4. Princess Charlotte - She will follow her brother in the line of succession. While not completely unlikely, her chance at holding the highest place in the monarchy requires her brother to die or renounce the throne.

5. Prince Louis - Prince William and Duchess Kate’s third child is fifth in line to the British crown. He will only be crowned king in a scenario when both of his siblings pass away or renounce the throne before they have their own children.

6. Prince Harry - The Duke of Sussex comes sixth in the royal line of succession. Prince Harry of Wales is not likely to ever be crowned king, as it would require the tragic death of Prince William and all of his successors.

7. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s first-born child, who was born on May 6, 2019, will follow his father to be seventh in line to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

8. Prince Andrew- Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second son is eighth in line to the throne. His place could further get bumped down in the next few years because Prince Harry’s future children will push Duke of York down the list.

9. Princess Beatrice of York- Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter was the highest ranking female member in the royal line of succession. Beatrice is ninth in line for the throne and is unlikely to ever actually be crowned queen.

10. Princess Eugenie- Beatrice’s little sister comes 10th to take the highest set in the royal house. As a member of the British monarchy, Eugenie has endured many things nice and ugly including her royal wedding to commoner Jack Brooksbank and the public divorce of her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

11. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank- Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son arrived on February 9, 2021. He is now 11th in the line of succession.

12. Prince Edward- Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s youngest son will be 12th in line for the throne. The Earl of Wessex is an actual son of the monarch but the fact is it’s highly improbable that he will ever be crowned king.

13. James Viscount Severn- Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson and Prince Edward’s son is technically the youngest child in his family. Coming in at No. 13 in line for the throne, he will follow his father’s footsteps.

14. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor- She is Prince Edward’s eldest child. She comes fourteenth after she got robbed of her rightful spot because of Britain’s former line of succession rules that favored boys over girls (until it changed in 2011).

15. Princess Anne- Sadly, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second born has not got luck to her side. Her rightful place should have been eighth but the royal princess got the15th place due to archaic rules.

16. Peter Phillips - Yes, he holds no official royal title despite being the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Anne’s son didn’t get a title as the tradition says fathers not mothers can pass titles to their children. He will still be at no. 16 in line for the throne.

17. Savannah Phillips- The great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, comes in right behind her father to take the no. 17 spot in line for the crown. She is the young granddaughter of Princess Anne and daughter of Peter Phillips.

18. Isla Phillips - The 18th royal family member in line for succession is the youngest daughter of Peter Phillips. Queen Elizabeth II’s great-granddaughter and Princess Anne’s granddaughter is highly unlikely to ever ascend the throne.

19. Zara Tindall - Princess Anne’s daughter and Peter Phillips’ little sister is an award-winning Olympic equestrian. Married to retired rugby player Mike Tindall, Zara comes in at No. 19.

20. Mia Tindall - Following her mother at 20th spot is Zara’s eldest daughter. Royal experts doubt Mia one-day ruling. She is happy playing with her cousin’s in the family, especially enjoys playdates with Prince William’s three children.

21. Lena Tindall - She arrived three years before her just born brother, Lucas. 21st in line to the throne, she is Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall’s second daughter.