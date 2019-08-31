Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'Who Called it Pub Hopping & Not Bar Bar Dekho?' This Woman is Cracking Us Up With Her Desi Puns

'Who called it a brainstorm and not a psychlone?'

Raka Mukherjee | News18@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 31, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Who Called it Pub Hopping & Not Bar Bar Dekho?' This Woman is Cracking Us Up With Her Desi Puns
Photo credits: Lucknow / Facebook | UP Tourism
Loading...

Vaidehi Murthy, @ButVai’s Twitter handle is a collection of puns, dad-jokes, witty observations, and sometimes thinly-veiled life advice.

In her own words, she's a 'frood'. Urban Dictionary defines frood as "a really amazing" person. And we have no doubts about it since her tweets are totally the solution for Monday, Tuesday and basically -- everyday blues.

“My goal is to be the nonstick pan of people. To savour all that I'm given, without getting attached,” maybe that's how Vaidehi would also describe herself. Or so we think.

Her latest moment’s features a list of what she terms “Missed Calls” – which is a series of things that could have been named better. And while “Who Called It” jokes have been going around since the advent of the Internet, her moments is a refreshing take on some very common objects. Vaidehi, who has been tweeting ‘Who Called It’ series since as early as February 2017, has a compilation of some gems.

Some of the tweets in her series feature Indian cities.

Her witty moments is conjuring quite a reaction from her followers:

Someone even suggested that she make a compilation of her tweets into a book:

Inspired by Vaidehi, some of her followers are trying out their hand at creating these puns:

While some are transforming them into jokes of their own:

You can check out Vaidehi’s complete collection of Missed calls in her Twitter moments here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram