'Who Called it Pub Hopping & Not Bar Bar Dekho?' This Woman is Cracking Us Up With Her Desi Puns
'Who called it a brainstorm and not a psychlone?'
Photo credits: Lucknow / Facebook | UP Tourism
Vaidehi Murthy, @ButVai’s Twitter handle is a collection of puns, dad-jokes, witty observations, and sometimes thinly-veiled life advice.
In her own words, she's a 'frood'. Urban Dictionary defines frood as "a really amazing" person. And we have no doubts about it since her tweets are totally the solution for Monday, Tuesday and basically -- everyday blues.
“My goal is to be the nonstick pan of people. To savour all that I'm given, without getting attached,” maybe that's how Vaidehi would also describe herself. Or so we think.
My goal is to be the nonstick pan of people.
To savour all that I'm given, without getting attached.
— Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) May 24, 2018
Her latest moment’s features a list of what she terms “Missed Calls” – which is a series of things that could have been named better. And while “Who Called It” jokes have been going around since the advent of the Internet, her moments is a refreshing take on some very common objects. Vaidehi, who has been tweeting ‘Who Called It’ series since as early as February 2017, has a compilation of some gems.
Who called it pub hopping and not bar bar dekho? — Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) April 27, 2018
Who called it an audition rejection, and not the casting ouch?
— Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) February 25, 2018
Who called them Masterchef contestants and not pressure cookers?
— Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) April 21, 2017
Some of the tweets in her series feature Indian cities.
Who called it scuba diving and not Jalandar? — Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) April 10, 2017
Who called it a good omen and not Lucknow?
— Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) April 10, 2017
Who called it an enclosed space and not Indore? — Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) April 10, 2017
Her witty moments is conjuring quite a reaction from her followers:
Who called you Murthy and not Pun-dit?
— RanchodDas (@sciencektarafse) May 5, 2017
Someone even suggested that she make a compilation of her tweets into a book:
Write a book write a book oh damn write a book , a collection of these flashes of insight!!!!I'm grateful that I found you punning people, this stuff often gives me those "Aha!" moments I so love. — Mohit (@mohitmahendra72) December 5, 2017
Inspired by Vaidehi, some of her followers are trying out their hand at creating these puns:
Who called it a Salad and not a mess meal?
— Prathamesh 🏏 (@Pratham_10) January 28, 2018
'Wrap'e Diem. — Sri Ramanan (@srkdaww) August 22, 2017
While some are transforming them into jokes of their own:
Brilliant! https://t.co/OMykDNxcm2
— R. (@AbstrusiveBeing) March 24, 2018
Who called it Wed.ness day? People get married on all days... — Shaan (@lostdivinity123) August 23, 2017
You can check out Vaidehi’s complete collection of Missed calls in her Twitter moments here:
