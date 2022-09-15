'Who Cares, He is 4': Mother Pens Sassy Replies in School Form, Internet Lauds Her Honesty

Everyone wants their children to make progress academically but when the child is four-year-old, they might not be too concerned. No matter how blunt they want to be with their answers, parents tend to write all idealistic things in the school form. However, one mum named Emily Gould didn’t mince her words while answering questions in the form, given by her son’s school. We are sure, many parents will be able to relate to the responses.

Emily even shared a snap of the form on Twitter to mock the questions asked by the school. In the form, Emily was asked what she would like her son to work on throughout the school year. The mum, who didn’t understand why she would have any particular goals for her four-year-old son, made her stand out and clear.

just being honest 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pZFfx81xzg — Emily Gould (@EmilyGould) September 13, 2022

“Academically, one thing I would like my child to work on this year is” read one of the questions. To which Emily replied, “who cares, he is 4.” Another prompt says: “Socially, one thing I would like my child to work on this term is:” And her answer was, “Not being a popular mean girl.” Next, she was asked to describe her son in three words, and Emily picked, “Radiant, self-sufficient, and effortlessly cool.”

The last question on the form was “Is there anything else you would like me to know about your child?” And the mom came up with another sassy reply. She wrote, “You will love Ilya. He’s such a sweet person that sometimes I wonder if he was switched at birth. (Then I remember I had a home birth lol).”

Emily tweeted the picture of the form with the caption “just being honest.” And it is a hit among Twitteratis.

“Omg what on earth could a 4-year-old possibly ‘work on’,” a user asked.

omg what on earth could a 4 year old possibly 'work on' — rax ‘leads with her crotch’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) September 13, 2022

While another user was sure that the teachers would have appreciated Emily’s “snark.”

I’m sure the teachers appreciated your snark! You’re so cool. — C (@Doctor_Wuuuu) September 13, 2022

“Love your honesty,” a third quipped.

Love your honesty. Ilya is a lucky kid. — george briggs (@BriggsGeorge) September 13, 2022

Were you able to relate to Emily’s sassy answers?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here