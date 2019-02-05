English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Who Clicked this Mysterious Photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick? Twitter Wants to Know
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account and shared a photo from her quality time with husband Nick Jonas but fans had some important questions to ask the couple.
Image posted by Priyanka Chopra / Twitter
It’s been over two months since American singer Nick Jonas and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at Jodhpur, but that hasn't stopped the power-couple from sharing adorable pictures from their new life together - much to the liking of their fans.
Keeping up with the tradition, Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Twitter account and shared a moment of her spending some quality time with her husband Nick, in a photo she titled 'home'.
Take a look:
So far so good? Apparently not.
While fans couldn't stop gushing over the two stars, others were left scratching their heads.
Why? Who clicked the photograph, they asked. What was the photographer doing in their bedroom?
Detectives on Twitter quickly teamed up to solve the curious case of the missing photographer.
Alexa? John Cena? PR guy? Kaamwali bai? Capitalism? Several names surfaced.
Umm.
Kuch toh gadbad hai Daya!
A tripod and a camera remote seem the most logical explanation behind the photograph.
Who is the third person taking photos? https://t.co/8AbG9g0CRc
— Numismatically Oriented (@sidin) February 4, 2019
Detectives on Twitter quickly teamed up to solve the curious case of the missing photographer.
Alexa? John Cena? PR guy? Kaamwali bai? Capitalism? Several names surfaced.
Pic Credits: JOHN CENA
— Aadharsh (@aadharsh0) February 4, 2019
Alexa!?!?
— RVS Sridhar (@SridharRVS) February 4, 2019
Cctv footage?
— shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 4, 2019
pic.twitter.com/7algXONrMX
— Corey (@CoreyDaNoob) February 4, 2019
PR guy.
— Sasidharan Pazhoor (@inquestioner) February 4, 2019
Invisible hand of capitalism, Sir
— sangeeta chakravorty (@chakravortys) February 4, 2019
Umm.
Does your photographer stay your Home?
— Rathore B♡Y/DIPSTAR (@Rathore_boy1) February 4, 2019
Kuch toh gadbad hai Daya!
A staged celebrity moment.
— Aparna (@aparnasmusings) February 4, 2019
Probably the same photographer as the one hired by Virat-Anushka.
— Anand Vaidya (@OctaneTwisted) February 4, 2019
A tripod and a camera remote seem the most logical explanation behind the photograph.
There are things such as tripods and delayed trigger remotes that help you take family photos without being behind the camera. But it could equally be that they hired a photographer
— Prosenjit Datta (@ProsaicView) February 4, 2019
