Who Clicked this Mysterious Photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick? Twitter Wants to Know

It's been over two months since American singer Nick Jonas and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at Jodhpur, but that hasn't stopped the power-couple from sharing adorable pictures from their new life together - much to the liking of their fans.Keeping up with the tradition, Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Twitter account and shared a moment of her spending some quality time with her husband Nick, in a photo she titled 'home'.Take a look:So far so good? Apparently not.While fans couldn't stop gushing over the two stars, others were left scratching their heads.Why? Who clicked the photograph, they asked. What was the photographer doing in their bedroom?Detectives on Twitter quickly teamed up to solve the curious case of the missing photographer.Alexa? John Cena? PR guy? Kaamwali bai? Capitalism? Several names surfaced.Umm.Kuch toh gadbad hai Daya!A tripod and a camera remote seem the most logical explanation behind the photograph.