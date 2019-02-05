LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Who Clicked this Mysterious Photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick? Twitter Wants to Know

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account and shared a photo from her quality time with husband Nick Jonas but fans had some important questions to ask the couple.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Who Clicked this Mysterious Photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick? Twitter Wants to Know
Image posted by Priyanka Chopra / Twitter
Loading...
It’s been over two months since American singer Nick Jonas and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at Jodhpur, but that hasn't stopped the power-couple from sharing adorable pictures from their new life together - much to the liking of their fans.

Keeping up with the tradition, Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Twitter account and shared a moment of her spending some quality time with her husband Nick, in a photo she titled 'home'.

Take a look:



So far so good? Apparently not.

While fans couldn't stop gushing over the two stars, others were left scratching their heads.

Why? Who clicked the photograph, they asked. What was the photographer doing in their bedroom? 



Detectives on Twitter quickly teamed up to solve the curious case of the missing photographer.

Alexa? John Cena? PR guy? Kaamwali bai? Capitalism? Several names surfaced.


















Umm.


Kuch toh gadbad hai Daya!






A tripod and a camera remote seem the most logical explanation behind the photograph.





Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram