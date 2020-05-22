Who Did This? Image of Steve Carell from Space Force Photoshopped at the US Air Force Museum

Days after Netflix released the second trailer of its upcoming show Space Force starring Steve Carell, a photoshopped image of him was put up in place of the photo of real-life Chief of Space Operations General John Raymond. The photo of Carell’s fictional character General Mark R. Naird was pasted over Gen. Raymond. It didn’t end here. The prankster also changed the bio written under the photo.

The apparent prank was pulled off at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The description below the image states, “The description reads, “Gen Mark R. Naird assumed the duties as the first Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force on Dec 20, 2019. The US Space Force is responsible for providing resilient, defendable and affordable, space capabilities for the nation and the Joint Force. It is the duty of the US Space Force to protect the interests of the United States in Space; deter aggression in, from and to space and conduct prompt and sustained space operations”.

The image of this act was shared on Reddit.





So far, there is no update on who pulled out the prank as the museum is closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The upcoming comedy show will be premiered on May 29.



