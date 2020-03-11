WHO Director-General Urges People Not to 'Bump Elbows' amid Coronavirus Scare

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that people should refrain from elbow bumps while greeting someone.

Explaining the rationale behind the suggestion, Tedros said that doing elbow bumps puts one into the range of one meter, thereby increasing the chances of people infected with the COVID-19 transmitting the disease. He further added that when he greets people these days he puts his hand on his heart.

In a tweet, Tedros said, “When greeting people, best to avoid elbow bumps because they put you within 1 meter of the other person. I like to put my hand on my heart when I greet people these days”.

The suggestion was a part of helpful tips, which included how to wash your hands and how one should try to enjoy life amid the outbreak.

In another suggestion, Tedros said that people feeling unwell should stay home. If their relatives are not fit, they should not call on them, especially if they’re in an elder care facility or nursing home. He, however, suggested that people should not stop communicating on phone.

The novel coronavirus has spread over 90 countries and has infected over 1 lakh people. In India, 14 people have developed the symptoms of COVID-19 – eight in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, taking the total number to 62. The first case of the fatality came from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, with a 76-year-old man capitulating to the coronavirus.