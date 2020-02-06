Who Do You Think Wins? Leopard Cub and Monitor Lizard Engage in a 'Terrific' Fight

A video from 2018 has resurfaced on social media, which shows the fight between a monitor lizard and a leopard cub. Taking to Twitter, Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan posted the video on Wednesday.

#Leopard V/S Monitor #Lizard. This lizard is a fighter but #Leopards are excellent hunters. As Jim Corbett somebody said ‘King in the making’. Via Whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/hhway2dxyL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 5, 2020

In the clip, the monitor lizard can be seen wandering on the road and the leopard cub attacking it from behind. The lizard put up a good fight using its whip-like tail, but at the end the leopard cub managed to overpower it with its paw. The cub, after avoiding a few mighty tail-strikes by the lizard, sank its teeth into the monitor’s neck and carried it away.

According to Earth Touch News, which originally posted the video in 2018, the fight was filmed in a jungle of central Zambia. The water monitors, also called Nile monitors, usually run to the safety of a river or dam when under attack.

However, this time the lizard was unlucky as it could not find a water sight nearby and forced to fight. The monitors, when under attack, boldly take on their attacker by quickly moving their body and swinging their hefty tails. If this trick fails, they use their sharp claws and teeth, in an attempt to ward off any danger.

The video tweeted by Kaswan has managed to garner over 9,000 views and 1,000 likes. It has also been retweeted 237 times. The clip received flurry of comments.

One user praised the lizard for its effort, while the other said that he found the video beautiful.

