GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji

Has Apple gone too far?

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2018, 8:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji
Image credits: @Emojipedia / Twitter
Loading...
It has been 3 years since Apple announced its racially diverse emojis yet it is still making news in 2018.

The emoji keyboard on Apple's devices lets the users cycle through five shades of white and brown which they can use according to their liking.

But with their new set of emojis, 158 to be precise, in 12.1 software update, social media users feel the tech giant has gone too far in their endeavour to embrace racial inclusion.




The update includes feet emojis.




So far so good, eh? Not really. The emoji with the darkest skin tone has managed to grab attention online as people wonder how the sole, which is usually pale, has the same shade as the rest of the body.
















Some didn't see a problem in the emoji.










While others simply had fun around other emojis.













It's worth noting, Apple has had similar hand emojis for a while now.

emoji

The new emojis include mango, leafy green, salt, cupcake, skateboard, bone, tooth among others.

emojis

Image credits: @Emojipedia
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...