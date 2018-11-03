Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji
Has Apple gone too far?
Image credits: @Emojipedia / Twitter
The emoji keyboard on Apple's devices lets the users cycle through five shades of white and brown which they can use according to their liking.
But with their new set of emojis, 158 to be precise, in 12.1 software update, social media users feel the tech giant has gone too far in their endeavour to embrace racial inclusion.
✨ iOS 12.1 ✨
Release date: October 30, 2018
New Emojis: 158
The update includes feet emojis.
New in iOS 12.1: Foot
So far so good, eh? Not really. The emoji with the darkest skin tone has managed to grab attention online as people wonder how the sole, which is usually pale, has the same shade as the rest of the body.
Y’all overthink diversity and inclusion like shit. Who got a black ass bottom on their foot? https://t.co/q9jeoUywLI— Poundcake. (@themellosmooth) October 31, 2018
Doing too much - if the bottom of your foot is black you should be visiting your doctor. https://t.co/kNDiLLNM8d— Flightbae™☻ (@justcallmeBABA) October 31, 2018
toe in mouth emoji next pls https://t.co/GpbGqeaicZ— e-mo (@fIame) October 30, 2018
Feet pic twitter gonna go crazy https://t.co/nbYtZ5hMUd— Ski Mask the Up Dog (@Levin_Ku) October 31, 2018
If you were wondering, foot fetishists are generally uninspired by these feet emoji https://t.co/gOTHPSxWiV https://t.co/wql9XosV6m— MEL Magazine (@WeAreMel) October 30, 2018
Some didn't see a problem in the emoji.
Finally an emoji for when he asks you to “show feet” https://t.co/OiUTSAn1k4— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 30, 2018
u know she a freak if she send u tha feet emoji https://t.co/fDfnEi8uf4— Like & Subscribe ;) (@watmakesusthicc) November 2, 2018
Can’t wait to ask for feet pics with the new feet emoji. pic.twitter.com/2JAnNFqNk6— james (@DailyJim) October 31, 2018
While others simply had fun around other emojis.
APPLE WHAT IS THIS NEW EMOJI, WHAT EMOTION IS THIS FACE CONVEYING pic.twitter.com/w1MdHKNGh8— ｎｏｎ @ BlizzCon (@itsnonbb) October 30, 2018
omg apple really made a jimin emoji...... pic.twitter.com/zft7LOplbz— tin (@adorepjm) October 31, 2018
tf apple what kind of emoji is this??? pic.twitter.com/DXUZQz4oYK— ᴄᴇᴇ (@lisapremacist) October 31, 2018
Well I guess Apple needed to add a face melting emoji ♂️ pic.twitter.com/sJ5af0BqJZ— Zachariah (@ZachariahHassan) November 1, 2018
It's worth noting, Apple has had similar hand emojis for a while now.
The new emojis include mango, leafy green, salt, cupcake, skateboard, bone, tooth among others.
Image credits: @Emojipedia
