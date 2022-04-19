Who Holds Record as the Tallest Family in the World? Meet the Trapps

Guinness World Records has some of the quirkiest world records ever. And, at times, you don’t have to do much to achieve the record. Sometimes you might even set a world record by being born lucky in terms of a physical feature that might stand out. The Trapp family fall in this category. They set the world record for being the tallest family.

The Trapp family reside in Esko, Minnesota, US, and has five members: Scott, Krissy, Savanna, Molly and Adam. The average height of the family is 203.29 centimeters (6 ft 8.03 in) making the family the tallest in the world. The information comes from the official website of the Guinness World Records, which also mentioned the combined height of the family being equal to the length of half a tennis court. The website also suggested that the Trapp kids are also actively involved in sports and were recruited by colleges for either volleyball or basketball, both of which require the players to typically be tall.

A video of the family was posted on the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records with voiceovers of the different family members trying to explain the problems of being too tall. One of the family members explained how it is difficult for her to wear heels and find clothes of the right fit. Scott added that how it was surprising to him that his kids started growing taller than him. Adam explained that it was difficult for his muscular structure to keep with his skeletal structure.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CcVjCJID6IG/

The video captioned “Tallest family – 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in) achieved by the Trapp family us” garnered a lot of attention from users and currently sits at more than 5,07,000 views with many people writing funny things in the comments section.

